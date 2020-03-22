Home In News Shockingly, Congress Passed a Law Banning Among The Cable Industry's Most Hated...
In News

Shockingly, Congress Passed a Law Banning Among The Cable Industry's Most Hated Practices

By- Alok Chand
It’s no secret now that Big Cable is a dying industry, hemorrhaging numerous paying subscribers and jacking up costs on these poor souls who stay that the sector will The reasons for that are. Some of those causes incorporate the ease of streaming invoices, as an terrible customer support which seem to increasingly get larded up with vague, hidden and downright bogus fees — and that keep going up. Things are so poor, that we told you back in October about a depressing study which revealed the cable business allegedly makes roughly $450 each year per consumer in charges alone.

No wonder Congress lately took a dramatic step. Lawmakers passed the Television Viewer Protection Act of 2019, which includes inside a ban on cable fees.

One of the consumer-friendly Advantages of this law (many of which you’d have believed should have been standard operating procedure already, but weren’t):Pay-TV operators are expected to disclose the entire cost of a bundle before a client signs on the dotted line for this — with this disclosure including all charges, fees and the like. Individuals operators are also prohibited from charging customers a fee for the equipment they do not use. Additionally, clients will be able to cancel service within a day of being advised that the entire price of their package at the point of sale, plus they won’t need to pay a penalty.

“This legislation will help bring clarity and equity to pay-TV pricing by assisting customers spot and prevent hidden fees.”To have a feeling of all of the additional costs that get added to your bill, cable firms routinely charge commissions for routers and cable modems, all sorts of administrative and convenience fees, regional sports fees, setup fees, and much more — all of which can be lawful. President Trump signed this legislation into law and it is set to go into effect in six months supplying the Federal Communications Commission does not intervene.

Alok Chand

