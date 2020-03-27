Shazam 2: Just How Much DC Fans Need To Wait For This Upcoming Superhero Movie

- Advertisement -

The Marvel Studios has assembled and raised its cinematic universe with a few of the most popular films being made in Hollywood, and for much of that time, DC Comics and Warner Bros. have done everything in their ability to create a franchise directly that exists on a similar level.

We’ve been seeing for the newest play in a brand new era out moving back in 2013, work is being performed, and while there have been particular ups and downs during this period. It is not the original DC Extended Universe as anybody planned it, however, there’s an intriguing future awaiting unfold for Superman, Batman, and business.

Release two

Even if an artist Shazam sequel is released shortly, be advised fans and supporter shouldn’t assume to find the movie until 2022 at the earliest given the packed slate of films DC has on the horizon and the amount of time assured to develop Shazam 2 to be as great as the first.

Plot

In Shazam 2, we could allegedly find Black Adam, the nemesis of Shazam, which will be performed by Dwayne Johnson’s presence. Still, it is for sure that he did not have a role in the sequel. In Shazam’s post-credits scene, we saw Mister Mind and Dr. Sivana plays the role of Mark Strong working together, so they will be the main villains of Shazam 2.