Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything A Fan Must Know??

Depending on the manga books written by Nakaba Suzuki a new anime series had captured a lot of popularity. Only after three years, the fans are being treated with a year 4. Here is what we know about it.

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Release Date

Part one has been published by Netflix but only in Japan. It’s expected that an English dub of this series will be released for lovers in America.

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Cast

The cast would stay the same in Season 4.

Yuuki Kaji as Meliodas

Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth

Misaki Kuno as Hawk

Aoi Yūki as Diane

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban

Jun Fukuyama as King

Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther

Maaya Sakamoto as Merlin

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Plot

From where it ended in period 3, the story would be continued. Zeldris, together with the other commandments, have obtained control over Camelot while they forced King Arthur to go into hiding.

The season will prepare the story’s climax and will incorporate a lot of revelations! Some sources report that the season will have 40 episodes, but only 24 episodes are being listed by the official website.

Trailer

Though it’s being expected soon the trailer has not been published by Netflix yet.