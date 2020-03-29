Home Entertainment Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything...
Entertainment

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything A Fan Must Know??

By- Alok Chand
Depending on the manga books written by Nakaba Suzuki a new anime series had captured a lot of popularity. Only after three years, the fans are being treated with a year 4. Here is what we know about it.

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Release Date
Part one has been published by Netflix but only in Japan. It’s expected that an English dub of this series will be released for lovers in America.

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Cast

The cast would stay the same in Season 4.
Yuuki Kaji as Meliodas
Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth
Misaki Kuno as Hawk
Aoi Yūki as Diane
Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban
Jun Fukuyama as King
Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther
Maaya Sakamoto as Merlin

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Plot

From where it ended in period 3, the story would be continued. Zeldris, together with the other commandments, have obtained control over Camelot while they forced King Arthur to go into hiding.
The season will prepare the story’s climax and will incorporate a lot of revelations! Some sources report that the season will have 40 episodes, but only 24 episodes are being listed by the official website.

Trailer

Though it’s being expected soon the trailer has not been published by Netflix yet.

Alok Chand

