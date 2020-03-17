Home Technology Samsung Galaxy M30s Receiving Android 10 Based Update in India
Technology

Samsung Galaxy M30s Receiving Android 10 Based Update in India

By- Naveen Yadav
Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 upgrade to a ton of its Galaxy tablets this month. Right after the Android upgrade on Galaxy A40 tablets and the Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung has started rolling the Android 10 update on its own Samsung Galaxy M30s smartphone out. The Galaxy M30s OneUI 2.0 update firmware version M307FXXU2BTC6 is about a 1.42GB file and brings the March 2020 Android security patch into the Galaxy M30s, along with additional Android 10 changes.

The upgrade was spotted by SamMobile. According to the study, the update brings the OneUI Core 2.0 into the Samsung Galaxy M30s, which is a stripped-down version of this OneUI 2.0 and brings Android 10 functionalities into the Galaxy M30s. According to the changelog posted within a FoneArena report, the upgrade brings 10 features to the Samsung Galaxy M30s to all Android, such as parental management, gesture navigation, electronic health, enhanced animations, device care, camera improvements, an improved mode and much more.

Users can download the 1.4GB Android 10 upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy M30s over-the-air by going to Settings> Software Update> Download and Install. Users may also schedule an update.

The Galaxy M30s was reported to have received the March 2020 safety patch individually last month, ahead of most of the phones in the Korean giant’s lineup. The March 2020 security patch came to the Samsung Galaxy M30s before Google rolled out the security patch for its Pixel smartphones.

Image result for Samsung Galaxy M30s

The Samsung Galaxy M30s was started as the organization’s sub-Rs. 15,000 offering in September 2019. The Galaxy M30s comes in two RAM choices – 4GB and 6GB, along with up to 128GB of storage. It homes Samsung’s Exynos 9611 SoC plus a 6,000 mAh battery that is huge.

Samsung had established a new 4GB RAM and 128GB storage version of this Galaxy M30s in India last week itself.

Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.


