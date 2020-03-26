Samsung Announces Galaxy Watch Active Two Version, The Under Armour Edition

It has gone and done it, two weeks after Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch Lively 2 would get a brand new variant: match the Samsung Galaxy Watch Lively 2 Under Armour Edition, dedicated to running. Announced on March 12, the Under Armour Edition (a tie-in, of course, with all the sportswear brand of the identical name), includes a few tweaks and modifications from the initial smartwatch that might allow it to be a marginally better running companion for you.

Check out our Samsung Galaxy Fit review these are the best jogging smartwatches and these would be the best smartwatches Samsung Galaxy Watch Lively 2 Under Armour Edition can provide you running hints and opinions due to some running coach, which is especially handy if you have also got Under Armour footwear for feedback. There’s also a partnership with Map My Run – the run monitoring website – so you can get its coaching schemes and plans.

There are some design elements of the smartwatch that are tuned for fitness — it has a lightweight aluminum body with Fluoroscope straps, so while you are running, it’s going to be easy enough to forget you are wearing it. It appears that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition is only coming to the UK for today, priced #299 (roughly $380, AU$600), and a little more to get a 44 mm version. That will likely alter later on, but for now, you can pick this up from Samsung’s website. Samsung Galaxy Watch Lively 2 Golf edition Wishes to join you for around