Samsung announced Australian pricing and release date Of Galaxy Z Flip

Releasing only last month in the united states, UK and South Korea, the foldable clamshell Galaxy Z Switch handset of Samsung has received pricing info and an Australian launch date.

The good news? It’s coming sooner than expected capable of pre-orderz The Galaxy Z Switch by March 20 has an on-sale date of April 3. Priced at AU$2,199, the Galaxy Z Switch is far from cheap, however, it does hold the distinction of being Australia’s lowest foldable phone,

beating the Motorola Razr (AU$2,699), Huawei Mate Xs (AU$3,999) and Samsung’s Galaxy Fold (AU$2,999) by a fairly significant margin flippin’ specifics In terms of specs, the Galaxy Z Switch offers 256GB of onboard storage, 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 + processor and a 3,300 mAh battery.

It also boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that's coated by Samsung's proprietary flexible' Ultra-Thin Glass', along with a dual-camera (12MP broad + 12MP ultra-wide) on the rear along with a single-lens (10MP) front-facing selfie snappers Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-orders will be available from Friday at Samsung's Experience Shops and from its online store, along with selected retail partners such as Optus, Vodafone, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.