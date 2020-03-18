Home Technology Samsung announced Australian pricing and release date Of Galaxy Z Flip
Technology

Samsung announced Australian pricing and release date Of Galaxy Z Flip

By- Alok Chand
- Advertisement -

Releasing only last month in the united states, UK and South Korea, the foldable clamshell Galaxy Z Switch handset of Samsung has received pricing info and an Australian launch date.

The good news? It’s coming sooner than expected capable of pre-orderz The Galaxy Z Switch by March 20 has an on-sale date of April 3. Priced at AU$2,199, the Galaxy Z Switch is far from cheap, however, it does hold the distinction of being Australia’s lowest foldable phone,

beating the Motorola Razr (AU$2,699), Huawei Mate Xs (AU$3,999) and Samsung’s Galaxy Fold (AU$2,999) by a fairly significant margin flippin’ specifics In terms of specs, the Galaxy Z Switch offers 256GB of onboard storage, 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 + processor and a 3,300 mAh battery.

Also Read:   All Information about Samsung Galaxy Note 20: release date, news, leaks, price and specs and other gossips

It also boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that’s coated by Samsung’s proprietary flexible’ Ultra-Thin Glass’, along with a dual-camera (12MP broad + 12MP ultra-wide) on the rear along with a single-lens (10MP) front-facing selfie snappers Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-orders will be available from Friday at Samsung’s Experience Shops and from its online store, along with selected retail partners such as Optus, Vodafone, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman. Foldable phones: all the rumored and confirmed handheld devices Get alarms?

- Advertisement -
Alok Chand

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Apple Could Be Planning To Upgrade The Touch Bar On MacBook Pro models that you don’t need to touch

Alok Chand -
Also Read:   Coronavirus Impact: Digital Tools Maintain Classes on as Schools, Colleges Shut
You may be able to use in-air gestures over the Pub (or touch if you prefer) Apple could be intending to upgrade the Touch...
Read more
Technology

Big News: Google’s best inventions in Google Translate on Android

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Google Translate is becoming an exceptional new feature on Android devices. Named Transcribe, the attribute enables you to interpret and transcribe a person's words...
Read more
Technology

PS5 Launched Date : Sony announced on Twitter the date for the PlayStation 5

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Sony revealed on Twitter that the date to the PlayStation 5 statement that fans were waiting. PS5 lead system builder Mark Cerny will disclose...
Read more
Technology

Samsung Galaxy M30s Receiving Android 10 Based Update in India

Naveen Yadav -
Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 upgrade to a ton of its Galaxy tablets this month. Right after the Android...
Read more
Technology

LG BX OLED Is Coming Early This Year : Affordable

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
It looks like we are going to be seeing the LG BX OLED TV in shops a good deal sooner than we believed, with...
Read more
Technology

iPhone 12 : This Is Most Stunning Phone And Unique Phone

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Apple's iPhone 12 release date could have been set in stone and one point, but the organization's strategies are reportedly up in the...
Read more
Technology

Mars Mole Problem Has Fixed by NASA In The Most Unusual Way

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Also Read:   Samsung Galaxy M30s Receiving Android 10 Based Update in India
NASA's InSight lander could have fixed its mole problem. NASA teased in a tweet, A new strategy to push the mole probe into the...
Read more
Technology

Coronavirus Impact: Digital Tools Maintain Classes on as Schools, Colleges Shut

Naveen Yadav -
As colleges, universities and colleges remain in India, more and more students due to fear of spread are currently taking to keep their schooling...
Read more
Gaming

Vivo V19 India Establish Teased; Specifications and Price Leaked Ahead of Debut

Naveen Yadav -
Earlier this month, Vivo Mobiles established the Vivo V19 in Indonesia. The Vivo V19 is supposedly a rebranded version of this Vivo V17, which...
Read more

Must Read

Apple Could Be Planning To Upgrade The Touch Bar On MacBook Pro models that you don’t need to touch

Technology Alok Chand -
You may be able to use in-air gestures over the Pub (or touch if you prefer) Apple could be intending to upgrade the Touch...
Read more

Samsung announced Australian pricing and release date Of Galaxy Z Flip

Technology Alok Chand -
Releasing only last month in the united states, UK and South Korea, the foldable clamshell Galaxy Z Switch handset of Samsung has received pricing...
Read more

Big News: Google’s best inventions in Google Translate on Android

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Google Translate is becoming an exceptional new feature on Android devices. Named Transcribe, the attribute enables you to interpret and transcribe a person's words...
Read more

Ryan Reynolds Turns Green Lantern Into COVID 19 Warning For St. Patrick’s Day

Celebrities Naveen Yadav -
Ryan Reynolds is Utilizing Green Lantern to increase awareness of the coronavirus. Reynolds played Hal Jordan at DC's Green Lantern. The superhero movie is...
Read more

PS5 Launched Date : Sony announced on Twitter the date for the PlayStation 5

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Sony revealed on Twitter that the date to the PlayStation 5 statement that fans were waiting. PS5 lead system builder Mark Cerny will disclose...
Read more

‘Dirty Money’ Overview: Netflix Documentary Series Unveils the Long-term Cost of Short Term Believing

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Nobody involved with"Dirty Money" knew precisely what surroundings Season 2 of the Netflix documentary series would be dropped right into upon release. After debuting...
Read more

One-Punch Man Season 3 Will Feature More of THIS Rivalry

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
Given his signature capability to dispatch opponents with one blow, Saitama -- the unassuming protagonist of this hugely popular anime franchise One-Punch Man --...
Read more

When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 released on Netflix?

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
Depending on the comics of the same name and set in precisely the same world as fellow teenager drama Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina...
Read more

The Umbrella Academy Season 2: Plot Predictions,Release Date Updates

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Umbrella Academy is coming up with its second season on Netflix.The dark superhero series is obtaining a renewal, and we have! Air Date We've got...
Read more

Jolly Reality Show: Queer Eye Season 5 Can Soon Be Released, Check Out All You Need To Know.

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Queer Eye is an American Netflix show, originally published in February 2018. It's a reboot of the same name's Bravo series the series belongs...
Read more
© World Top Trend