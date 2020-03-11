Ryan Newman Shows He Could Drive, Are on Race Simulator Considering Daytona 500 Crash

- Advertisement -

Ryan Newman was in New York on Wednesday morning to appear on the Today series to examine his scary crash in the Daytona 500 final month. While on the streets of New York, TMZ caught up with Newman and they asked him about getting back to the track, which he has not been able to do since the wreck. Newman revealed he can drive and he’s been operating a race simulator to make sure he’s as willing as he can be when he can return.

Newman, 42, also told TMZ he has no desire to retire and he said”I am a bit more appreciative” about his perspective on life.

When Newman was on Nowadays, he had been asked, “Why could you get back into the vehicle, why not retire at 42?” Newman responded, “I like it,” joking,”‘Cause I am just 42 right?”

“I like it,” he continued. “It has been a little bit painful to be never and in the race car to be doing precisely what I’ve done for decades..” According to the driver, he started racing at 4 years old,” so I am just kind of that.”

During the last lap of the Daytona 500, Newman’s No. 6 Ford was exploited by Ryan Blaney, which resulted in him turning out of control, flipping in the air many times before hitting the wall at which he was hit by Corey LaJoie’s automobile. Newman’s car went to skid down the track on its roof while on fire. He was then sent into the hospital using injuries and he was discharged from the hospital 48 hours afterward.

“I am not only, There’s an entire group who’s done a fantastic job at NASCAR, from the tracks to the safety personnel, the drivers inside the automobiles, the cockpits, the containment seats that we have, there are numerous levels of stuff that happened in the past twenty years I have been a part of the game which helped me to be able to sit here today,” Newman explained.

One of the scary things about Newman’s crash is due to the bruised brain injury he suffered he doesn’t remember part of the crash.

“I was pumped out. there was a point when I don’t remember a part of the race,” he clarified. “Realistically, I just feel lucky.”