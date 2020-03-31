Home Entertainment Robin Williams Were Not Voice Genie In Aladdin Two
Entertainment

Robin Williams Were Not Voice Genie In Aladdin Two

By- Alok Chand
The Genie is one of Robin Williams’ most performances, but he didn’t voice the personality in Aladdin 2. Here’s why he was not at the sequel. Here’s why Robin Williams did not voice Genie in Aladdin along with the Return of Jafar. Williams’s legendary acting career brought him many popular characters, but none could be as iconic as his voice works as Genie in Aladdin. The 1992 movie watched Williams inject a plethora of energy and pop culture references and has become a classic of Disney’s library. After earning over $500 million globally and receiving great reviews, it became clear that Aladdin was now an IP Disney will last to mine from. Unsurprisingly, this success saw Disney fast-track a sequel to Aladdin that went directly to the video. The Return of Jafar lasted Aladdin and Jasmine’s tales one year following the first film and was released in 1994. Despite being set free at the end of Aladdin, Genie returns to Agrabah to return with his friends and be part of their new experience.

Though reviews were not kind to the sequel, it was a success and went on to create worldwide and has since gained a reputation. However, all of this happened. For The Return of Jafar, Williams was substituted as the voice of Genie by Dan Castellaneta (The Simpsons) because of a fallout he had with Disney. He arranged with Disney that his voice couldn’t be employed to market merchandise when Williams consented to voice Genie. This meant that Disney would not have been in a position to make toys using Williams’ voice or use any products to be promoted by it. But, Williams believed that this agreement was not honored by Disney and began spreading his grievances. The fallout of this feud resulted in Williams refusing to come back for Aladdin 2.Even though Williams’ complaints regarding Disney are well recorded, of what happened, the particulars are not clear. Williams maintained his frustration started when he saw a commercial for Aladdin that ended with his voice and character used to sell merchandise.

But, LA Times reported that Disney conducted all marketing materials between Genie from Williams and his spouse. In Williams’ mind, a violation in trust had happened and he claimed he would likely never work together with the Mouse House again. Williams’ filmography had good bonds to Disney until Aladdin as he starred in Good Morning, Vietnam and Dead Poets Society for the studio years ahead. Despite what he said about Disney into the media rather than returning for Aladdin along with the Return of Jafar, there was a happier ending to this story. Williams later agreed to reunite as Genie to get Aladdin and the King of Thieves, that was the final appearance of the animated genie. However, Will Smith has since taken over as Genie in Disney’s live-action retelling of Aladdin and is expected to go back for the sequel.

Alok Chand

