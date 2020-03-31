Home TV Series rising of the shield hero season 2 Cast, plot, Launch Date and...
rising of the shield hero season 2 Cast, plot, Launch Date and Episode

By- Vikash Kumar
Are you excited for The Rising Of The Shield Hero: Season 2? Here are all the details we can collect on the approaching time for you.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero

The Rising Of The Shield Hero finds its origin in a Japanese lighting novel. Aneko Yusagi has written the novel with the title that the anime borrows.

Takao Abo is the manager of the anime that is produced by Kinema Citrus.

From before it released, the anime was. Kinema Citrus announced the job in 2017. There was a long gap between the launch and the announcement.

It premiered on TV in Japan on January 9th, 2019. The display stream on the network. Season 1 consisted of 25 episodes and came to an end on June 26th, 2019.

The Story Of The Rising Of The Shield Hero

The Growing Of The Shield Hero is the tells the story of Naofumi Iwatani. Iwatani is a Japanese guy who’s pulled into a parallel world alongside three other guys.

The four of these are trained to fulfill their fate, and that’s to become the Cardinal Heroes. An impending threat looms the universe in the form of Waves. They need to prepare themselves to rescue the world and to fight the Waves.

Iwatani derives his title of Shield Hero since unlike the others, the weapon he wields is a defensive one: a defense.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero: Season 2

The next season was announced by the manufacturers of the anime this past year in the Crunchyroll Expo.

Launch Date

The production team hasn’t declared any dates for the release yet. However, 2020 finishes might be released before by the season.

Episodes

We are not sure about the number of episodes the season will consist of. But considering the preceding season, it might have 25 episodes too.

Where To Watch? 

The anime will premiere on AT-X in Japan. However, those of you with no access to AT-X can flow it on Yamato Animation and Hulu Funimation Crunchyroll Asia.

Also Read:   One Punch Man Season 3 What Should You Know? New Plot, Everything about the upcoming Series & Latest Update
