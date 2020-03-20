Riot is Fostering League of Legends Host capacity to Manage increased demand

- Advertisement -

The Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic has people spending more hours compared to many of them are utilized to. A lot of them are turning to pass the time. That is putting pressure on sport firms in unexpected ways, such as longer-than-usual queue times.

Riot associate program director Mel Capperino-Garcia said on Twitter, is due to how North American servers are operating at close to maximum capacity.

Riot is working to boost server capacity, Capperino-Garcia in the meantime will whitelist all accounts and League Partners, enabling them to bypass queues and get into matches, and said.The rationale behind the decision is sound, although that might feel unfair or elitist: If the hosts are jammed and you can not get in, the next best thing would be to watch it being played stream. That becomes a whole lot trickier if the experts and partners can’t get in (let’s face it, no one wants to watch, say, me playing LoL), and the proportion of gamers getting waved beyond the checkpoints will be relatively tiny anyway. Odds are that many players will struggle with lineups at a certain stage in the future, so ensuring they have something to watch while they wait patiently makes sense.

We are keeping a roundup of all esports competitions along with other gambling events that have been influenced by the coronavirus outbreak that you’re able to keep up. For more information on the Covid-19 coronavirus, go to the National Centre for Disease Prevention and Control the Centers for Disease Control for upgrades in North America, or the World Health Organization.