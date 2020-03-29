Review Of Philips Brilliance 329P9H : A Full-Featured 4K Productivity Panel

- Advertisement -

In search of a high quality, multi-purpose workhorse of a screen? Get a load of this newest 32-inch, 4K Philips Brilliance 329P9H. It’s not the PC monitor on the market. It lacks features that are currently such as HDR support and refresh that is adaptive. But it’s also packed.

Aside from the proposition, which will be a 32-inch 4K IPS panel, the 329P9H offers USB-C docking full with charging service and ethernet connectivity. This allows everything from system access to computer keyboard and peripherals to be connected to this screen, to which a laptop can be hooked up via one cable. On paper, then, this looks like a fantastic display for receiving some serious work done. But it lacks a couple of features that content creation professionals might expect given the price point.

Price and availability

Coming in a little under $800, and also just below #700 in the UK, the Brilliance 329P9H is being pitched by Philips in a lofty price point. That is particularly true since it lacks not just HDR wide-gamut color fidelity, but also support. For content creation professionals, these omissions could be problematic.

But, when present, those attributes tend to push the cost higher. Tick typical pricing rises above $ 1,000 and all those boxes. The 329P9H counters with a docking that is USB-C that is outstanding attributes.

Layout and attributes

At the core of the Philips, Brilliance 329P9H is a high-quality 32-inch IPS LCD panel offering a complete 4K resolution of 3,840 by 2,160 pixels. By some metrics, it gives the latest technology. Philips estimates contrast performance, which is a cut above the 1,000:1 IPS norm, for instance. 10-bit per channel color is also a part of the characteristic mix.

However, in other regards, the on-paper image quality offered by this 329P9H is a bit behind the curve. For starters, it is bereft of HDR support, a fact reflected with neighborhood dimming support plus a pedestrian peak brightness of 350cd/m2 in the lack of a backlight.

Philips pegs the Brilliance 329P9H in 87 percent coverage of Adobe RGB color space. That is somewhat less than we would normally expect from a track of the course and cost. That Philips doesn’t offer a guess for the DCI-P3 space adds to the impression that this screen might not be a great choice for content generation specialists.

But where it does score is for productivity. Partly that is down to the ample desktop space which is included with the 4K resolution. Nevertheless, it’s also thanks to capabilities. Top of the list is USB. For starters, Philips’s implementation includes 65 watts of charging power, which ought to be plenty for all but the most powerful notebooks.

There’s also a USB hub, allowing mouse, computer keyboard and more to be hooked up to the monitor and prepared to go. A little more unusual is that the interface, which adds media into the mix. All told, it is a comprehensive docking alternative.

Another highlight is the layout, with a modern look, slim bezels and a range of stand adjustment including rotation intro portrait. Rounding out the primary features is a webcam complete with a mike and Windows Hello assistance. That’s handy, particularly for people who prefer when docked, to not drop back to their PCs for that functionality.

Of peripheral but occasional significance, a cable, which can be supplied is required by the Brilliance 329P9H’s electricity socket. A standard C13 cable cannot be used. The C15 cable is rated for a greater 120 degrees C over the 65 degrees of the C13. It is not clear why the temp cable is required by the 329P9H, but it is a detail worth noting about support and long-term implementation.

In this age of creeping HDR ubiquity, a mere SDR monitor like the Philips Brilliance 329P9H has its work cut out making an impression. But go in with the right expectations and this is an impressive display.

The factory calibration is subjectively placed on, whilst test images including gradients and color scales reveal no visible defects. The Brilliance 329P9H is lively, with powerful color saturation, but also appears natural and controlled with persuasive flesh tones. The viewing angles are likewise impeccable and comparison performance is very great for an IPS panel with one static backlight (that the backlight does offer a dynamic mode, however as a monolithic whole as opposed to the courtesy of local dimming).

Performance

While Apple Mac computers are supported, scaling below resolution causes a jagged and disappointing overall look. Picture quality at native is excellent when climbing from acting at its finest, however, the small DPI prevents macOS.

Past the default image settings, the 329P9H offers a wide array of color alterations and color temps. However, the presets are limited. Philips has included several purpose-orientated presets, for example, ‘Office’,’Photo’,’Movie’ and more, concerning color spaces sRGB is included. The likes of Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 modes are notable by their absence.

Nevertheless, the docking that is USB-C does for. Once you’re accustomed to the capability to do everything via a single cable – drive a screen, join peripherals and control – you won’t need to return to the usual rat’s nest of wires or the long term support and compatibility headaches that bespoke docking solutions include.

Verdict

A quick scan of the contest shows that prices escalate at the end of the marketplace while the Philips Brilliance 329P9H looks expensive at first glance. BenQ’s DesignVue PD3220U, for example, appears like in certain regards, but costs several hundred more, if you are speaking UK pounds or dollars.

Observe the spec sheets a little closer and you will discover the BenQ offers tighter color control remit and notional HDR support. The Brilliance 329P9H is restricted by comparison concerning its support for industry-standard color spaces, according to its comparatively pedestrian coverage of the Adobe RGB space, which should not necessarily be held against it.

This is not supposed to be a creation panel. Instead, it’s an all-round productivity tool and in that function that the Philips Brilliance 329P9H scores well. It is a great looking panel, either in image quality and design conditions, while attributes such as USB-C docking with ethernet and a webcam using Windows Hello assistance make for a very complete package. As a productivity tool, that screen could be a long term investment and day-to-day, a display that is very enjoyable to use and reside.