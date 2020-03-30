Home Technology Researchers Identify New Coronaviruses In Animals Smuggled Into China
Researchers Identify New Coronaviruses In Animals Smuggled Into China

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • New coronavirus strains are identified in pangolins smuggled into China, researchers report from Nature.
  • The smuggled animals, called pangolins, may have helped to pass the novel coronavirus to humans, though additional evidence will be needed to ascertain that.

New variations of coronavirus are identified in prohibited shipments of pangolins going to China. Pangolins, that are small mammals are often smuggled into China and are known to carry strains of coronavirus. Distinguishing new strains could help scientists trace its lineage, although, at present, it remains unclear where the book coronavirus originated.

The coronavirus pandemic engulfing the world right now is identified by scientists. Most of them do not produce symptoms and therefore are generally not a major threat, although we’ve known about coronaviruses for some time. That changed with SARS, which was a version.

The virus currently sweeping through the planet’s inhabitants is SARS-CoV-2, a virus associated with the original SARS although not precisely the same. SARS was traced back to horseshoe bats in China, and given that SARS-CoV-2 is similar, it is entirely possible that this virus originated in precisely the bat species.

However, establishing a connection between the origin and the jump of the virus will take some time. In the instance of the SARS, it’s thought that the virus jumped a small mammal species that finally passed it to humans, into civets. The novel coronavirus outbreak in humans started in China but many different species of animals are sold there.

Researchers can’t yet say whether pangolins could have played an intermediary role in the spread of the virus from bats to humans — if that’s indeed where the virus came from — but these breeds of coronavirus indicate it’s possible. Since ScienceAlert notes, even if pangolins did not play a role in the present pandemic, the simple fact that new strains of coronavirus are being carried with these animals means that it is possible those new viruses may also eventually jump to individuals.

The researchers write in the journal Nature:

Although bats are reservoir hosts for SARS-CoV-2, the identity of any host that might have eased transfer to humans is unknown. Here, we report the identification of SARS-CoV-2-related coronaviruses at Malayan pangolins (Manis javanica) captured in anti-smuggling surgeries in southern China. The discovery of their similarity to SARS-CoV-2 and numerous lineages of pangolin coronavirus suggests that pangolins should be considered as hosts in the development of novel coronaviruses and ought to be removed from markets to prevent zoonotic transmission.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
