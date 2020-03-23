- Advertisement -

Now’s column addresses questions regarding document to get the highest benefit amount as soon if and how benefits might become available and whether benefits can increase at 70. Larry Kotlikoff is a Professor of Economics at Boston University and also the founder and president of Economic Security Planning, Inc, which markets MaxiFi Planner and Maximize My Social Security.See Larry’s answers.Have Social Security questions of your own you’d like answered? Request Larry about Social Security here.Hi Larry, I am going to flip 70 and am planning to hold off applying for my Social Security retirement benefit before then so that they’ll be at their greatest.

I am hoping to quit my job at that moment. Can you confirm what time I should apply for Social Security to find the benefit at the earliest possible date? That might help me plan. Would you recommend filing at the local Social Security office or for benefits online? Thanks, Mattie Matt, To start your gains you can apply any time involving 9/1/2020 and 12/31/2021. Social Security pays benefits a month behind, which means that your payment for 1/2021 could first be paid on 2/2021. To be sure that you get checks beginning in 2/2021, you should probably plan on filing your program before 11/2020’s conclusion. I don’t think it matters if you file online or by telephone or in-person at a Social Security office.

If you just happen to have been born on 1/1/1951, you’d want to claim your benefits effective in 12/2020 since that is when you would be counted by Social Security as reaching 70. But if you had been born any day at 1/1951, to be able to receive your 70 speed, you would want to maintain. Best, Larry Will I Be Taxed For Your Social Security Benefits I Get? Hi Larry, I’ll turn 67. I am and will still work. Will my benefits be taxed, if I use for my Social Security retirement benefits to start in January 2021? If so, could I offset my benefits? Thanks, Tomi Tom you’ll owe taxes on some of your Social Security benefits depends upon the amount of your income that is other. The answer to another question is yes, then you could elect to withdraw your application for reapplying and benefits later.

You may wish to consider using my company’s applications — Maxi Fi Planner or Enhance My Social Security — to determine your best course of action. You may have filing choices that the software would be able to spot. Social Security calculators supplied by other companies or non-profits may provide suggestions that are appropriate if they had been assembled with extreme caution. Best, Larry Is It True My Benefit Will Increase Now That I Have Reached 70? Hi Larry, for my own Social Security retirement benefit I changed from survivor benefit At age 67.

I was told at that time that my SS would increase at age 70. If that is accurate when will I get my increase? Thanks, Collin Hi Collin, I’m sorry to tell you this, but it seems as if you have to have been misinformed. If you’d waited until age 70 to change to your own Social Security retirement benefits, then your benefit rate could have continued to grow by 8 percent annually due to delayed retirement credits (DRCs). However, once you start drawing your benefits you stop accruing DRCs. Best, Larry Am I Eligible For Any Benefits From Your Husband’s Disability Record? Hi, Larry is eligible for disability benefits. I’m 61.

Am I eligible for any benefit or do maintain and I want to wait on my earnings record? Thanks, Jessica Jessica, You couldn’t be eligible for spousal benefits until you’re at least 62 unless you have a child in your care who’s eligible for benefits in your spouse’s record and who is either under age 16 or disabled. Even when you reach 62 you could only qualify for spousal benefits if 50 percent of your husband’s primary insurance amount (PIA) is higher than your PIA. A person’s PIA is equivalent to the amount of the Social Security retirement benefit should they begin drawing at full retirement age (FRA), or the whole unreduced amount of a person’s Social Security disability (SSDI) gain. You could not file without submitting for your retirement benefits at precisely the same time, assuming that you don’t have an eligible child in your care since you were born following 1/1/1954

. Best, Larry Can My Wife Eligible For Spousal Benefits? Hi Larry, I’m currently and 65 receive retirement pay. I’ll also receive an annuity and a pension. I intend to use it for my Social Security retirement. It will be roughly $2,200. My wife also plans on using for her Social Security retirement benefit at her FRA for about $500 per month. Is she eligible for benefits? Also, will my retirement in my marriage pension and the navy affect my Social Security benefits? My wife is 63. Thanks, DonYour retirement pay, hi Don will not affect your Social Security benefits and neither will your marriage pension assuming that your earnings were subject to Social Security taxes.

It sounds like your spouse will be eligible for an excess spousal benefit from the record, but she couldn’t draw benefits until you start drawing on your retirement benefits. Because your spouse was born following 1/1/1954, she is going to be deemed to be submitting for her own Social Security retirement benefits and spousal benefits when she files for either of those benefits. And her benefit rate will be reduced for an age when she begins drawing before her full retirement age (FRA). Best, Larry