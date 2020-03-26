Realme Is Currently Creating a Fitness Tracker To Compete With all The Xiaomi Mi Band

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4, above, will soon have more competition as Realme enters the Marketplace The inexpensive fitness band market is defined to be a competitive space in 2020 since Xiaomi and many others push their devices, and another brand is set to join the fray. Chinese telephone maker Realme has confirmed that it is working on a fitness tracker, and we know that it’s set to arrive in February. We don’t yet have a specific release date for the Realme gym, but the organization’s India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed it will be launch sometime in February. Our guide to the best cheap fitness trackers maybe you simply want the very best gym Or perhaps something with more features? Try our best smartwatch manual The apparatus has teased by wearing it even though the company has yet to disclose the price or the specs of the gadget.

It’s currently unclear if other colors are also accessible, although we all know from that glance that the tracker will be available in yellow color. It also seems to have a silicone band, which may be the only strap choice available for the fitness tracker. A press render shared lately on Chinese social networking site Weibo has given us our very best look yet in the Realme fitness tracker, again demonstrating it in yellow, but it seems like we should not have to wait till we get a formal appearance in the gadget. Realme may use Mobile World Congress at the end of February to announce its brand new fitness tracker. The company also has a variety of goods in the market, such as power banks and headphones, so we may hear about them in February too.