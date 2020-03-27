REAL ID Deadline For Domestic Flights Delayed Until 2021 Because Of Coronavirus

- Advertisement -

The REAL ID Act–a step which will heighten minimal safety conditions for identification cards and also need lots of Americans to secure fresh licenses.will currently be enforced beginning October 1, 2021, as opposed to October of the year, the Department of Homeland Security announced today.

“Just because of conditions Caused by the Coronavirus pandemic as well as the federal crisis announcement, the Department of Homeland Security, according to President Donald Trump, is expanding the REAL ID authorities deadline,” said Acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

All present legal IDs will last to be approved by airport safety for national travel, together with passports and worldwide Entrance cards.

Due to circumstances resulting from the #coronavirus pandemic and the national emergency declaration, DHS, as directed by President Trump, is extending the REAL ID enforcement deadline. More: https://t.co/hxTGJKxk1k — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 26, 2020

With branches of motor vehicles shutting across the nation, the extension applies to all fifty states and the District of Columbia.

American population has been the top priority to the President of America Donald Trump and the Department of Homeland Security,” Wolf added.

Key history: Passed by Congress in 2005, an integral tenet of the REAL ID Act intends to heighten airport safety post-9/11 by requiring greater safety standards for drivers licences. The rollout was slow-moving.