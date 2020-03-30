‘Ramayana’ Trends About Twitter As Doordarshan Re-telecasts Iconic Present

- Advertisement -

TV fans, fans, and devotees could not restrain their feelings after viewing the first installment Ramayana’ on Doordarshan

New Delhi: TV fans have yet to be able to maintain their calm since Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar declared that Doordarshan will re-telecast’Ramayana’ and Mahabharat on general demand. Both shows loved a fan following from the 80s and all of TRP records broke. ‘Ramayana’, which aired at 9 am became the trend that was best on Twitter.

Full attendance infront of the TV @ 9am. We are re-living our childhood (I was 7 years old and my parents bought a Bush TV for me to see this show)… my kids might never understand but I’m happy they are watching with me. #Ramayan @DDNational pic.twitter.com/pYIM7zj4wD — Shweta Shalini (@shweta_shalini) March 28, 2020

Taking me back to childhood. #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on @DDNational with the entire family! This was our routine weekend plan. 😍 so glad it’s restarted, great way for kids to learn Indian Mythology. pic.twitter.com/ZFc4X0oTFl — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) March 28, 2020

While viewing the series fans that were Many shared images of these. Since the folks sat to see the series hashtags such as #Doordarshan and #Ramayan dominated the networking tendencies. On grabbing the hit series Indians went down the memory lane and voiced their excitement. Check the tweets out! Bollywood and Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal tweeted, “Taking me back to youth.

#Ramayan and #Mahabharat with the family on @DDNational! This was our weekend program that is regular. So happy it is restarted, a fantastic way for children to find Indian Mythology Meme manufacturers continued to perform their job and they bombarded the micro-blogging site with various memes Ramayana BR Chopra’Mahabharat’ also aired today at 12 pm DD Bharti.

Fans have asked the government to shows such as’Shaktimaan’ and’Buniyaad’ on Doordarshan.