Queer Eye Season 5: Release date, Cast And All Update

Queer Eye is an American reality television set. It premieres on the television community Bravo. The producers of this series are Michael Williams and David Collins. Company is Scout productions of David Metzler.

The name for the series was Queer eye for the straight man but afterward, it was shortened.

The Queer eye had a fanbase so fast, a women-oriented app had been recognized as a Queer eye for the straight girl.

Release date

The season was aired on Netflix.For the series’s lovers, the thing is that the series is revived for a year 5th. Season 5 is going to be on Netflix in 2020. Official dates are not yet announced but we can expect a preview shortly.

Cast

The series features a set of specialists in the fields of style, personal grooming, interior design, entertainment, and culture. Indeed they’re collectively called the”Fab Five”.

They perform a makeover usually for a heterosexual (straight) man because of their revamping apparel, redecorating, and offering advice on grooming, lifestyle, and meals.

The Fab Five:

Antoni Porowski ( food and wine extraordinaire)

Tan France ( fashion extraordinaire)

Karamo Brown (lifestyle and culture extraordinaire)

Bobby Berk (style extraordinaire)

Jonathan Van Ness ( grooming extraordinaire)

The season is going to be put in Philadelphia, while the seasons were filmed in Atlanta and Kansas City.