Just over a year has passed since Queer Eye first came on our screens and we are already looking forward to season five. Can you think?!

With a completely of personalities needing some change in their lives, the Fab Five will be back after 33 episodes of self-care and self-love.

Grab some tissues and join us at Digital Spy because we reveal all you want to know about season five of Queer Eye.

Queer Eye season 5 Netflix release date: When will it air?

#QueerEye News: Season 4 premieres July 19! Season 5 officially picked up and the Philadelphia-set episodes will premiere in 2020! pic.twitter.com/1SmcvbMKlA — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) June 18, 2019

Netflix has verified that Queer Eye season five will arrive sometime in 2020, but it is still unclear when that will be precise. What we do know is that each season released after the initial one has dropped in summer or spring, also filming for season five started in June 2019we anticipate new episodes to arrive sooner rather than later next season.

Meanwhile, fans can also expect a place in Japan to arrive at the end of 2019. Titled Queer Eye: We are in Japan! , this Tokyo-based trip includes what might be Bobby Berk’s”favorite episode”, therefore anticipate the sake and tears to flow some time after this season on Netflix.

Queer Eye season 5 trailer: When will it land?

Generation on Queer Eye season five has not been completed just yet, so don't anticipate a trailer to look before early 2020 at the earliest. Meanwhile, have a look at the season four preview above to get a taste of exactly what the show's about if you have not already, and fall in love with all the Fab Five.

Queer Eye season 5: How do I nominate someone?

Back in April, a Reddit article demonstrated to the world which Queer Eye was Looking for new personalities to create over in Philly. So it resembles the deadline may have passed for new nominations season five is midway through creation.

But it is worth noting the Queer Eye staff prefer to post projecting flyers at the town of their choice only a couple of months before filming, so keep a lookout for them later on if you are residing in a US metropolis. If you are lucky, the Fab Five could be coming your way.

Queer Eye seasons 1-4 are currently available on Netflix.