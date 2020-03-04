Queer Eye season 5 location: Where will it be filmed?

- Advertisement -

After filming in Atlanta and Kansas City for its first four instalments, year five will head on over to Philadelphia in search of heroes.

Production has not completed yet on the episodes, but a coffee shop he enjoys from town has been found by Antoni Porowski.

Talking to Food & Wine magazine, the food expert/avocado lover gushed over La Colombe in Philly’s Fishtown neighbourhood:”There is a very diverse food space, there is a good deal of multiculturalism in Philly, which is always quite exciting to me because it only gives me more choices.”

Being Canadian himself, Porowski added: “The story is quite important to me, being one myself, but also appreciating meals from all these different states. And the opportunity to tell those stories, I instantly jump on [it].”

Queer Eye season 5: How can I nominate someone?

Back in April, a Reddit post Demonstrated to the world Which Queer Eye was Looking for new Personalities to makeover in Philly. So it resembles the deadline may have passed for new nominations Regrettably, season five is now midway through creation.

But it is worth noting the Queer Eye staff like to post casting flyers in the town of their choice just a few months before filming, so keep a lookout for them later on if you’re living in a US metropolis. If you’re lucky, the Fab Five could be coming your way.

Queer Eye season 5 Netflix release date: When will it air?

#QueerEye News: Season 4 premieres July 19! Season 5 officially picked up and the Philadelphia-set episodes will premiere in 2020! pic.twitter.com/1SmcvbMKlA — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) June 18, 2019

Netflix has verified that Queer Eye season five will arrive sometime in 2020 when that’ll be 25, but it is still uncertain. What we do know is that each season released following the initial one filming for season five began in June 2019, also has fallen in summer or spring we anticipate new episodes to arrive year.

Meanwhile, fans can expect a place to arrive at the end of 2019. Titled Queer Eye: We are in Japan! , this Tokyo-based trip includes what could be Bobby Berk’s”favorite episode”, thus anticipate that the fascination and tears to stream sometime after this season on Netflix.