“Queer Eye” has been picked up for a sixth season ahead of its season 5 debut this summer on Netflix

“Queer Eye” has been picked up for a sixth season before its season 5 debut that summer on Netflix.

After two seasons in Georgia, two seasons in Missouri, along with an upcoming single year in Philadelphia, Netflix has declared that the sixth season will visit the super quintet return for their southern roots with a home base in Austin, TX where they will”scour the prairie at a quest for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.”

The show’s Fab Five consists of five makeover specialists: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion).

The show, a reboot of Bravo’s”Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” first aired on Netflix in 2018 into a tidal wave of praise. The five also headed to Japan for a four-episode particular run which fell on the streamer at Nov. 2019.

“Queer Eye” is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. David Eilenberg, Adam Sher, David George and Jordana Hochman function as executive producers for ITV Entertainment.

As far as exactly what the Fab Five been up to outside of the”Queer Eye” responsibilities, France and Brown have had prominent roles in other non-scripted shows throughout the last few months. Brown was a contestant on”Dancing With the Stars” and lasted five months on the ABC shows with his dance partner Jenna Johnson. Meanwhile, France functioned as co-host of the other Netflix property, namely”Next in Fashion.”