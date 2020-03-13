Price Drop at Walmart: Buy 4K TV at cheap price,deal buy a 65-inch Roku Smart TV

- Advertisement -

TCL TVs are tough to beat when it comes to value. Not only can they offer functionality, but they’re also packed with features.

For a limited period, Walmart has the TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV. That is $371 below among the best TV deals that are cheap and TCL price now.

TCL has been a favorite of ours for a while and the company shows up on our list of TVs. The TCL 4 Series Roku TV fared particularly well in our lab testing while we’ve given high ratings to each of its tiers.

The TCL 4 Series has a 4K screen with direct backlighting and large dynamic range (HDR) support. Though the TCL 4 Series doesn’t supply the same HDR support when gambling, it does deliver great response times, an indispensable benefit in fast-paced games.

We particularly like that it runs Roku’s platform, which we believe is the smartest TV you can buy. The set will give you access to hours of entertainment and all the best Roku stations following the big game ends. Plus you and the TV can pair both Alexa and Google Assistant speakers, providing integration and voice interaction with the remainder of your home.

This is only one of the very best TV sales we’ve seen out of many vacations, so before it sells out, we’d act.