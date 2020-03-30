Outlander season 5: The Best Way to See period drama in Australia

- Advertisement -

Outlander is among the hottest TV dramas out there, with its new season producing plenty of buzzes. Here’s how you can watch it in Australia. We mean it when we say you are missing out if you aren’t on the Outlander bandwagon. The popular period drama, which follows the tumultuous journey of Clare Randall and epic lovers Jamie Fraser, is now in its fifth season. New episodes broadcast per week on Foxtel* in Australia. Considering that the episodes are exclusive to Foxtel, we’ve broken down. Outlander, that is halfway through its latest season, airs Mondays on Fox One at 7.30 pm, express from the US. Episodes are available on need for 27 days following broadcasting.

WATCH ON YOUR COMPUTER

To flow Outlander year 5 on your computer, you will want to utilize Foxtel Now (from $25 per month). It comes as part of the Drama Extra package, which can be $10 per month in addition to the base package. You can watch the new season live, and some catch-up is available through this service. Foxtel utilized on your device, including tablets, laptops, and smartphones and can be purchased within minutes.

WATCH ON YOUR TV

Prefer to see, capture and replay the action from your big TV in your home? You will have to register for a Foxtel residential subscription. This means a technician can arrive and set you up with an iQ4 box. Remember, it is going to require to arrive, however, given the rush on subscription services during COVID-19, it may take a little longer. But when it does, you will have the ability to watch the episodes watch them later and record them or reside with the rest of the world. This subscription gives you access to Foxtel GO so as you wait for your installation, that will help.

WATCH ON YOUR PHONE OR SMALL DEVICE

If you would like to watch the new season live throughout a sneaky break while you WFH, Foxtel GO is for you. It is a feature that comes with Foxtel and with a Foxtel subscription Now. Foxtel packages which include Outlander range from $25 per month to $49 per month, but you can customize packages to suit.