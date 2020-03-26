Home Oppo Watch Launched And It Seems a Lot Like The Apple Watch
Oppo Watch Launched And It Seems a Lot Like The Apple Watch

By- Alok Chand
We knew Oppo was working on a wearable using greater than a passing similarity to the Apple Watch, but now the Oppo Watch was declared in full, alongside the Oppo Find X2, and the wearable comes complete with a large and sharp OLED display. The screen on the largest 46mm model is 1.91 inches and has a 473 x 402 resolution and 326 pixels per inch. As an example, the largest Apple Watch 5 version has a 1.78-inch screen with a 448 x 368 resolution. Though there is also a smaller 41mm Oppo Watch model using a 1.6-inch, 360 x 320 screen. Still, at the top end, the Oppo Watch is bigger and has a greater resolution than the Apple Watch 5 while keeping a similar layout, complete with a square-ish screen with curved glass, and an 11.35mm thick aluminum or stainless steel frame.

Oppo also only unveiled the Find X 2 and Discover X2 Pro smartphones ready our hands-on: Oppo Find X2 reviewed our palms on Oppo Locate X2 Professional review It’s also water-resistant up to 50 meters, has a heart rate monitor and supports cellular connectivity through an e SIM. We are not sure of the full capabilities of this software, but it may do general stuff like track exercise and control music playback and sleep. Oddly, the Oppo Watch is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2500 chip set, which is not among the smartwatch chip sets, but lots of electricity isn’t required with Oppo’s OS. There’s also 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage in most models. The remaining question is if and when you will be able to purchase the Oppo Watch, and how much for. Today’s launch was just for China, where it begins at CNY 1,499 (around $215 / #165 / / AU$325), but do not expect a specific conversion when it launches elsewhere.

Oppo has advised us that its watch will come at a later date, therefore those in the united kingdom at least will have the ability to buy it without importing it, but we’re not sure when. It may land in May, as that’s when the Oppo Locate X2 is set to property in the UK – a phone with a 6.7-inch 1440 x 3168 AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 865 chip set, 12GB of RAM, and a triple-lens camera. In any case, we will let you understand once we know about this Oppo Watch’s availability.

