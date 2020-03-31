Home Corona Online booking for Corona Test starts, samples will be collected from home
Corona

Online booking for Corona Test starts, samples will be collected from home

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

At present, the demand for Corona Test Kit is increasing rapidly. In such a situation, Practo has announced that to conduct the COVID-19 test, you can book online tests. The company has partnered with Thyrocare for this.

The Bangalore-based company has said that COVID-19 detection tests are being done in association with thyroxine and this has been approved by the Indian government. Along with this, the Indian Council of Medical Research i.e. ICMR has also approved it.

Practo has said, ‘Currently test online is available for the people of Mumbai and soon it will be made available for the whole country. For this, the doctor will need a valid prescription and will have to fill the test rejection form which the Frisians will sign. The photo ID card will also be required during testing.

Also Read:   Dangerous: Coronavirus Pandemic May Have Caused 40 Million Deaths If Left Unchecked, Study Suggests

The COVID-19 test can be booked from the practice website for Rs 4,500. After booking, representatives will be sent home for the samples of the patient, who will collect the samples.

The company has said that the representatives sent for sample collection will follow all guidelines issued by ICMR. Swabs for testing will be collected through the viral transport medium. It will be sent to Thyrocare Laboratory in a cold chain that has been selected for COVID-19 testing.

Also Read:   Corona's impact: H-1B workers sought 4-month stay in US

The company has said that the test result of COVID-19 will be released on the website within 24-48 hours of sample collection. Dr. Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Health Strategy Officer of the practice has said, ‘Widespread testing is critical for the Prevention of COVID-19. Anyone who is showing symptoms of corona can get it tested ‘

Also Read:   Corona's impact: H-1B workers sought 4-month stay in US

Dr. Alexander has also said that the government is constantly working to increase the lab center. Practo has partnered with thyroxine for this so that there is no problem in accessing this test.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Strike On Titan: Season 4? 5 Things Every fan Must Know

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Strike On Titan: Season 4:
Also Read:   Netflix Says It's Enough Fresh Content to Outlast Coronavirus For a Couple of Months
Attack on Titan will be the final and fourth season of the anime. After dividing a total of 57 episodes...
Read more

Tom And Jerry Movie, Who Is the Primary Fight And What Is The Release Date For It

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Tom And Jerry Movie: Everything you should know!!! Jerry's childhood animation series and tom are coming to the big screen as a new film, the...
Read more

Apple’s iPhone 9 might launch as soon as this week

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Apple's iPhone 9 may launch when this week, based on an accessory leak from Best Buy. Retailers that obtained theorized iPhone 9 protective...
Read more

The Haunting Bly Manor: Hill House Season 2! Release Date Constructed On Netflix?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Haunting Of Hill House: Season 2: The Haunting Bly Manor is the next season of The Hunting of Hill House series that is unnatural...
Read more

Cash Heist Season 4: Can’La Casa De Papel’ It’s Release On Netflix?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Money Heist Season 4:Money Heist the Spanish series revolves around a bunch of thieves who previously looted Spain's imperial mint. Now they are trying...
Read more

Roku is Supplying extended free trials of EPIX, Showtime, and Much More

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Roku has partnered with over 20 networks to provide prolonged free trials while everybody is stuck at home awaiting the book coronavirus pandemic. ...
Read more

Sex Instruction: Season 3? Netflix Release And Otis’ Fate Revealed

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Sex Education: Season 3:
Also Read:   Twitter's Most Popular Tweet This Week: The Coronavirus Response of Hillary Trolls Trump
Sex Instruction Season 2 has been released, however, fans have demanded the third commission in Netflix. More than 40 million viewers...
Read more

“A Discovery of Witches” Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here All The latest Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The TV current, A Discovery of Witches has supported its second season's arrival. The official launching date of the approaching season is to be...
Read more

Marvel’s Runaway Season 4: Why Do We Have A Release Date For ItCast Informations And Much More

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Marvel's Runaway Season 4: Why Do We Have A Release Date For It, Cast Informations And More Marvel's Runway is an American web series....
Read more

Jurassic World 3 star Sam Neill has reacted to production on the film being placed on hold due to the coronavirus

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Jurassic Globe: Dominion celebrity Sam Neill has responded to production on the film being put on hold on account of this coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,...
Read more
© World Top Trend