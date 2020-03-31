Online booking for Corona Test starts, samples will be collected from home

- Advertisement -

At present, the demand for Corona Test Kit is increasing rapidly. In such a situation, Practo has announced that to conduct the COVID-19 test, you can book online tests. The company has partnered with Thyrocare for this.

The Bangalore-based company has said that COVID-19 detection tests are being done in association with thyroxine and this has been approved by the Indian government. Along with this, the Indian Council of Medical Research i.e. ICMR has also approved it.

Practo has said, ‘Currently test online is available for the people of Mumbai and soon it will be made available for the whole country. For this, the doctor will need a valid prescription and will have to fill the test rejection form which the Frisians will sign. The photo ID card will also be required during testing.

The COVID-19 test can be booked from the practice website for Rs 4,500. After booking, representatives will be sent home for the samples of the patient, who will collect the samples.

The company has said that the representatives sent for sample collection will follow all guidelines issued by ICMR. Swabs for testing will be collected through the viral transport medium. It will be sent to Thyrocare Laboratory in a cold chain that has been selected for COVID-19 testing.

The company has said that the test result of COVID-19 will be released on the website within 24-48 hours of sample collection. Dr. Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Health Strategy Officer of the practice has said, ‘Widespread testing is critical for the Prevention of COVID-19. Anyone who is showing symptoms of corona can get it tested ‘

Dr. Alexander has also said that the government is constantly working to increase the lab center. Practo has partnered with thyroxine for this so that there is no problem in accessing this test.