OnePlus 8 Pro Will Launch reportedly set for April 15th, leaked by Robert Downey Jr.

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
It’s not often that an A-list celebrity is your source of the leak, although smartphone leaks are available in all shapes and sizes. As you may know, Robert Downey Jr. turned into a brand ambassador for OnePlus this past year, appearing in commercials and posting photos of himself on social websites with the OnePlus 7 in hand. It Seems that the bargain he made with OnePlus is ongoing, also, as he was shown by an Instagram article with what seems like a OnePlus 8 Guru.

OnePlus 8 Pro

The pictures looked on the Instagram profile of photographer Sam Jones (host of this fantastic interview show Away Camera, which you can see on Netflix). As 9 to 5Google notes, the pictures appear to have already been snapped on the set of an advertisement shoot, and after realizing his error, Jones took down them. You Won’t find them on Jones’ profile any longer, however, an RDJ enthusiast page did manage to snag them and rehost them until they vanished.

As you can see, although the triple-camera range looks similar to that of the OnePlus 7 Guru have been transferred into the left side of the range. This is extremely close to the layout that we saw back last October when Steve and CashKaro Hemmerstoffer awakened to bring us renders of this unannounced device. The overall design was, though it is not.

Besides the accidental leak of Iron Man, we might have gotten confirmation of the launch date. On Friday morning, prolific leaker Max J. tweeted out an image that featured the shape of a smartphone (presumably the OnePlus 8) and a date: April 15th. This lines up with previous reports of a mid-April launching.

Months later, another leaker, Ishan Agarwal, asserted on his Twitter reports which”OnePlus will officially announce the launch date and event details of this OnePlus 8 show on March 23rd, at least in India.” He thinks that the launch will happen, but says that April 15th could be the international launch day.

The two Ishan and Max have been helpful tools for leaks before, and together with Robert Downey Jr. to up them, it is clear that we’ll learn more about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro sooner rather than later.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'

