One Punch Person Season 3: Why Do We Have A Confirmation? What Things To Know About Its Release

One-Punch Man, a Japanese anime series is about a superhero who is so strong that a single punch is enough to send home the most powerful of demons. As it does for the manga collection, the anime goes by the same title. Our Hero, Saitama is powerful in the world of aliens, however, he believes that his life has been a lost cause of confronting the unworthy enemies and is in search of a worthy competitor. He believes if he has no respect even though he lost his hair because of intense training and that his hero’s life is pointless. And in his life, a disciple, a cyborg, Genos, who’s a complete crazy/obsessed about Saitama’s power and its source is found by him.

Is One Punch Man Season 3 Confirmed?

In the official Twitter accounts of One Punch Man, a post was shared that showed a third season of this show is in pipeline. There is not any release date for One Punch Man Season 3. Season 3 of One Punch Man can release in 2020 or 2021. Mostly it is reportedly aired in the Fall of 2020, but if not then surely we will see our Saitama. However, As of today, there isn’t any surety to it!

And As of the current state, makers of this superhero anime haven’t formally dropped any details about what One Punch Man season 3 will hold for us so we’re unable to provide any concrete story relating to what will Saitama appear in his third season but we can surely expect it to be action-packed (Punch packed, to be fair ) together with the usual humor at the air surrounding Saitama, Genos and the unforgettable Speedo’-Audio Sonic.

Spoilers Ahead!

Trust me you are in complete love with Saitama and cannot control yourself although it is much better to stop right here, but yes, let’s continue if you are not a fan of spoilers!

A sweet reminder the spoilers beforehand are not leaked or made by us, they are all over the web!

Now being spoiler lover and an anime! It looks like this season will probably be focusing more on Garou when compared with all other characters. And besides the focus area, we will witness a few more limiters and suppliers to the power of Saitama. Along with that, Heroes Affiliation will likely begin the assault in their sinister counterparts, with the many S-Class heroes infiltrating their hideout and involving in one-on-one encounters.

