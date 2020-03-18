One-Punch Man Season 3 Will Feature More of THIS Rivalry

- Advertisement -

Given his signature capability to dispatch opponents with one blow, Saitama — the unassuming protagonist of this hugely popular anime franchise One-Punch Man — is not proven to have a particularly extensive recurring cast of antagonists to continually confront him, with many notable exceptions. And while no launch date for the third season of this anime show has been announced, the manga series has verified one rival will make their return in a major way in the potential: Speed-o-Sound Sonic of the anime adaptation.

Early in the season, the ninja warrior had been humiliated during a chance encounter with Saitama and vowed to kill him to restore his private sense of honor. Throughout the series, Sonic has proved to be more sometimes opposing whilst keeping his obsessive vendetta against the superhero that was unassuming creatures that have jeopardized the town.

And this competition is poised to carry new heights.

Take a look at the video below to the whole backstory supporting Saitama and Speed-o-Sound Sonic’s continuing, one-sided competition, and how it will perform a role in the upcoming third season of One-Punch Person.

Sonic needed a rematch of Saitama during Season 2 that stopped even more embarrassingly for its antihero, without Saitama even creating bodily contact with 28, defeated. Desperate, before botching the conversion process Sonic nearly accepted an offer to change himself. Regardless of this, the manga series has repeatedly teased a showdown between the two rivals once again, as Sonic attempts to recover his honor by any means necessary.