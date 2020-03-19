Home TV Series One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Spoilers and Other Details
One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Spoilers and Other Details

By- Naveen Yadav
One Punch Man Season 2 introduced and it was a disappointment. After years of waiting and subsequently was nowhere close to the pub the Season 1 had laid down, this season aired. Though there’s absolutely no official word regarding the launch of the season but there is a lot of speculation concerning it. I will be discussing One Punch Man Season 3 spoilers in this article. Please be aware this post may contain spoilers that are official in the previous seasons of this show before we start. If being spoiled is not for you, I suggest that you stop reading the article here. If spoilers don’t disturb you, we can begin. Note that the spoilers were not created by us or leak them.

One Punch Man Season 3 Spoilers

The next season focused on the deeper debut of Garou and the Monster Association well. Garou hype was building well straight until he proved to be no game for Saitama. What will the next installment of a single Punch Man bring to the table? First of the season will focus on the Dragon Association arc. We’ll see loads of heroes moving into the hideout of Monsters and there are bound to be some great fights in this season. To overcome these Monsters, all the S Rank heroes need to surpass their limitations.

We’ll also see Garou moving into this association of critters. If Garou chooses the monster pills he’ll become an opponent worthy of Saitama’s focus, this may get the likes of One Punch Man excited because he’s always looking for a challenge. Hopefully, we’ll see One Punch Man finding a worthy opponent in the new Season. Dragon Association leader Orochi seems to be a personality but for some reason, I think that Saitama will be able to defeat him.

One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date

One Punch Man Season 3 release date is not yet officially outside. Hopefully, the show’s fans won’t need to wait for years and years to get the new season to come out. It’s theorized that One Punch Man Season 3 will be published in the first part of 2021 or at the latter portion of 2020. All these are merely speculations I suggest keeping in mind that the background of this anime we shouldn’t get up our hopes to the new season. Do let us know exactly what are your expectations regarding One Punch Man Season 3 in the comments section down below. Tell us who must go back to direct the season? Season 1 director or Season two manager?

