One-Punch Man season 3: Here’s what to expect in terms of story and possible release date

Vikash Kumar
Here Is What to expect from One-Punch Man season 3. Based on the manga series by ONE and Yusuke Murata, the One-Punch Man anime has enjoyed fame with both Japanese and Western audiences and wrapped up its second season. Where One-Punch Man’s introduction season focused on setting the core characters of Saitama, Genos and the Heroes Association, season 2 proceeded towards a more conventional story structure, establishing Orochi within an overarching antagonist. It remains to be observed which type of story One-Punch Man season 3 will tell.

Furthermore, One-Punch Man season two introduced the series’ first antihero, Garou, also spent several episodes developing supporting characters such as Bang, Fubuki, and King but ended on rather than a strange note, together with Saitama defeating Elder Centipede and Garou being abducted by new villains, the Monster Association. This leaves plenty of storyline paths for One-Punch Man season 3 to travel down, and fresh interesting situations for the titular hero to locate himself tied up in.

Despite receiving a more mixed critical reaction, One-Punch Man’s second season was massively popular and ideas now start to turn towards season 3. One-Punch Man season 3 will be a huge event in the anime world, with fans hoping to see their favorite series attempt to reach its season 1 heights once more.

One-Punch Man Season 3 Renewal Info

At this point, no official statement of One-Punch Man season 3’s renewal was issued, but considering the show’s popularity, it is difficult to imagine it not returning. As noted in the section below, a Japanese-language tweet on One-Punch Man official accounts indicated new episodes will eventually materialize. One-Punch Person season 3 is more a question of when than if.

One-Punch Man Season 3 Release Date

A post on the official One-Punch Man Twitter account affirmed that a third season has been planned, but there remains no confirmation of a release date. Many fans were disappointed with the nearly four-year wait between One-Punch Man’s first and second seasons, but the gap is not likely to belong this time around since the considerable season two delay was caused by a complete overhaul in animation staff and a change in the studio. If the present team stays in place for One-Punch Man season 3, then fans may be able to optimistically hope for a launch in the latter half 2020, with 2021 perhaps slightly more realistic.

It’s possible that enthusiast pressure could lead to more staff changes and yet another long absence. One-Punch Man’s first season was led by cartoon legend, Shingo Natsume, and the visuals he produced for the series played a significant role in its popularity. Below a separate studio, One-Punch Man’s season 2 animation and art has been widely criticized and, while nowhere near as lackluster as some would suggest, there has been a deterioration in that section.

For this reason, a set of supporters have been petitioning for One-Punch Man’s next time to rehire Natsume and the old team and, if this petition is allowed, a release sometime in late 2022 could become likely.

 

One-Punch Man Season 3 Story Details

The Monster Association played a sizeable role in One-Punch Man season 2, but the anime has barely begun to scratch the surface on this band of madcap villains. Using the manga series for a reference point, One-Punch Man season 3 will largely take care of the Heroes Association launching an assault in their evil counterparts, together with all the significant S-Class heroes infiltrating their hideout and engaging in one-on-one conflicts.

This should indicate that season 3 is an action-packed affair with plenty of epic fight scenes, nevertheless, Saitama’s lack of screen time is set to last and Genos are also largely absent within another season of One-Punch Man. After the defeat of Elder Centipede, the manga focuses heavily on characters such as Child Emperor, Atomic Samurai, and Garou, and introduces a raft of fresh chords. Fortunately, Saitama also takes part in the mission, albeit and fans can, therefore, expect at least some degree of baldness.

Despite the attractive promise of continuous fight scenes, One-Punch Man will not shed its trademark sense of humor in season, if the manga is some sign. As well as a few of the monsters themselves proving to become rich sources of comedy, the battles are interlaced with a few more”slice of life” style material that sees with an annoyed Saitama effort to adjust to the ever-growing circle of friends turning up in his apartment.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

