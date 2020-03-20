One Of The Biggest Bike Company Harley-Davidson Stops Production Due To Coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Harley-Davidson has announced a temporary halt on manufacturing in its U.S. manufacturing facilities through March 29. The firm had asked employees at Product Development Center and their Milwaukee-area headquarters to work.

But this was before a worker tested positive for the leading to the immediate closure of HD’s Pilgrim Road Powertrain Operations facility. They are “thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the building, per the company’s coronavirus response protocol”The shutdown comes at a crucial time for the business, who have lately suffered as young people eschew the time-honored artwork of motorcycling, perceiving it is fond of, declining sales. As the client base of boomers ages, the younger generation is not currently picking up the slack.

In a survey of clients regarding the most recent cycles of the brand, most said they don’t like them. When asked why they wouldn’t think about buying a Harley-Davidson, 13 percent of those 55-plus respondents stated that “people my age do not ride bikes.”Harley has undergone the departure of longtime CEO Matthew Levatich.

A massive HD shareholder, impala Asset Management, had openly raised concerns over Harley’s future direction and is seen as a large effect in Levatich’s passing. They nominated Leo Hindery, a former president and CEO of both Tele-Communications, Inc. and AT&T Broadband, and Brent Dewar, a former executive with General Motors and former president of NASCAR, to help steer the company back on track.

We understand the unprecedented character of this global catastrophe,” said Jochen Zeitz, acting CEO, and president. “We will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary steps to prioritize worker health and safety.”In agreement with social distance guidelines, all Harley-Davidson sponsored events have been canceled until mid-April. Production has also stopped at least until March 28.

CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, Claudio Domenicali, said that the support services for the customers are ensured, particularly the supply of spare parts. Domenicali said that Ducati is organizing for whenever the pandemic is finished. Italy was devastated by the coronavirus.The Pierre Mobility Group, a parent company to GasGas, KTM and Husqvarna and Europe’s biggest motorcycle manufacturer, declared last week that its workforce will be taking from March 30th through April 10th.

This move came following a disturbance in the distribution chain from northern Italy, where the virus struck lots of Pierer’s providers. Yamaha Europe has suspended production in its facilities in France and Italy until March 22. “Both centers will stay closed until 22nd March, after which the situation will be evaluated every week,” the firm said in a statement. The celebrated brake manufacturer that is high-end, Brembo, says it’s running a minimum team in Milan. Moto Guzzi, Vespa, Piaggio, Aprilia, Beta and other Italian manufacturers of two-wheeled machines haven’t made any announcements.