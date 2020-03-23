Home In News One Of A Sea Of Red, These Are The Only Two Dow...
In News

One Of A Sea Of Red, These Are The Only Two Dow Stocks Not In Bear Territory

By- Alok Chand
28 of the 30 have been in the bear market territory. The only components not in the bear market territory are Verizon (VZ), down 16.7% Nominal, and Walmart (WMT), down 9.1% year-to-date. Back on January 27, I composed How To Trade The 30 Stocks Of The Dow Jones Industrial Average and this Guide is an upgrade. Nobody thought that Apple (AAPL) could fall to a bear market. It’s! It is 30.1% under its all-time intraday high of $327.85 put on January 29. I revealed risk to its annual pivot at $253.68 and now the stock is well below that level.

Back on January 27, I realized my opinion that Boeing (BA) should be removed from the Dow 30. On January 24 the stock closed at $323.05. Today it’s downward 70.8% year-to-date and 78.7% below its own all-time intraday high of $446.61 set in March 2019. Today, Boeing is looking for a huge government bailout with the inventory at $95.01. Why is this stock still in the Dow 30? I say that Dow Inc (DOW) does not below from the Dow 30 and should have never been inserted because of a lack of price history.

Its first trading day was March 20, 2019. I still say that United Technology (UTX) should be removed due to the unknowns related to its merger with Raytheon (RTN). Otis Elevator is scheduled to be trading in April. Carrier Global will also be traded in 2020. The Dow component that is new may be Raytheon with data. There remains the risk that Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) will go personal, which can force it out of the Dow 30. Why not eliminate it and replace it with CVS Health (CVS)?

Alok Chand

