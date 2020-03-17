One more deadly virus among Corona, Philippines in worry

- Advertisement -

The deadly coronavirus has engulfed almost the entire world at this time and so far has killed more than 7000 people. The Philippines is also not untouched by this and the Coronavirus has caught many people there too. Meanwhile, for the Philippines, another virus spreading in the northern province is nothing short of a problem.

After the corona in the northern province of the Philippines, the deadly bird flu is spreading rapidly, which has also worried about the government there. The virus of the flu is being spread by a bird named quail, which has started taking people there.

The Agriculture Minister of the Philippines, while giving this information on Monday, said that it is a highly contagious flu which belongs to the category of H5N6 and influenza A virus. The first presence of this virus is first found in quail one form. This virus is also fatal for humans.

Regarding this new problem, the agricultural secretary of the Philippines, William Dar, said that bird flu had also spread in this area in the year 2017 and during that time it also started spreading through a quail farm.

In terms of security, the export of any bird from this region has been banned and as a precautionary 12000 infected quail have been killed and destroyed in safe places.

Along with this, the area of 7 km around the farm is being sanitized and the relief and rescue work has been started amid the possibility of bird flu.