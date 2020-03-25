‘On My Block’s Jason Genao Breaks DownRuby & Jamal’s Finale Scene & Why Ruby &Jasmine ‘ Are’Aims’

While the big Cesar reveals from the On My Block season 3 finale time jump shocked fans, it was the appearance between Ruby and Jamal that hit lovers the hardest. At school, Jamal and Ruby discuss a heartbreaking glance. Jamal seems at Ruby a little longingly, while Ruby remains strong whilst walking with Jasmine. This scene showed the Core Four is over — for now.

Reporter spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jason Genao about filming that scene and Ruby’s view. He admitted that he believes”something big” must have happened to split up the Core Four in such a major way. Jason also opened about Jasmine’s connection and Ruby and why they’re better for each other besides Cesar and Monse. Have a look at our below.

That final moment with Ruby and Jamal was heartbreaking. Jamal seems sad but I can’t figure out my read about Ruby. What were you trying to communicate in that instant?

Jason Genao: Well, I remember when we took that scene. They told us, “You are going to get it done twice. We are going to get it done where you look, and then you do not look at him.” In her telling me that so — where he isn’t even acknowledged by me — I believe I sort of tried to convey that I am completely over the situation. I was with Jasmine. I have this girlfriend that is brand new. I believe there is this sense of pleasure around Ruby. I think he is settled at the happiness he has. I’m sure it affects him. I’m convinced about that, but I don’t think he is affected by that it as much. I like to think that that story has more to do is fine with what happens.

So I’ve talked to Diego [Tinoco] and I have spoken to the co-creators concerning the Core Four split, and it looks like there’s something deeper there using Ruby and Jamal. Do you believe there was a large moment that divide them up for good?

Jason Genao: I mean, it has to be something large. These children are childhood friends. You do not just forego these people so easily. Growing up, I have lost touch with people who I was close with because we lost touch or distance, but for them to be going to the school and have that space, that makes me believe something happened. It is like when Monse falls out with the team, it’s because she is at a different school and there is not much you can do. I have to think for one to want to distance yourself if you’re still so close to each other emotionally, that something really big happened.