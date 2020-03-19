Home TV Series On My Block season 4 theory: Can Cesar kill the rest of...
TV Series

On My Block season 4 theory: Can Cesar kill the rest of the Core Four?

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

One thing About My Block is known for is its cliffhanger endings, from Ruby (played by Jason Genao) and Olivia (Ronni Hawk) being taken in season one, into the gang getting kidnapped at the end of series 2. Therefore it was no surprise to a lot of lovers when season three also ended with a massive twist that saw the four friends like never before.

Regrettably, it looks like the team has drifted apart with none of these staying friends.
Mouse is hanging out with a fresh set of girlfriends and a picture Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) gave her of the two of them is gathering dust in the corner.

Also Read:   Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Everything about Father Blackwood's egg?
Jasmine and Ruby, however, are still together two years after the events of season three, walking hand-in-hand at college.
Spooky, meanwhile, appears to have given up the gang life for good and is now using a new partner who’s pregnant with his first kid.
Cesar has taken more than his role as the leader of this Santos, now referring himself as Lil’ Spooky.

Can Cesar kill the rest of the Core Four in On My Block period 4?

Throughout the first two series, Jamal, Ruby, and Monse have done all they can to ensure Cesar stays from the gang life and is safe.With his friendship group, it appears like Cesar has turned causing problems from the Freeride neighborhood.
At the end of the series, Cesar was revealed with a broken heart tattoo on his chest which could either be a sign of his failing relationship with Monse or the way he feels about the ending of this Core Four.Either way, Cesar is now full of rage as the pioneer of the Sanchos so could he take out his anger on his former friends?you had them go through this thing where they were tasked with attempting to locate Lil’ Ricky and recognizing if they don’t find him, they were going to die.
“I believe when you’re tasked with something like this, and you step up considerably like Cesar did, that has to change you.
“When you end up seeing a dead body, that must affect you. It’s not something that is an isolated incident.
“That when you view it, you simply move on from there. So we believed that the organic evolution of the character is becoming more challenging as the season goes deeper and heavier.
He sees his brother’s trajectory, and he steps in to fill this void. So it just felt completely organic to accomplish that.”

Also Read:   Goblin Slayer" is Coming Back For Season 2 This Is What We Know About The News
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Witcher Season 2 What Should You Know? New Plot, Everything about the upcoming Series & Latest Update
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

RELATED ARTICLES

TV Series

One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Spoilers and Other Details

Naveen Yadav -
One Punch Man Season 2 introduced and it was a disappointment. After years of waiting and subsequently was nowhere close to the pub the...
Read more
TV Series

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 4 Release Date, Cast and Plot

Naveen Yadav -
The famously know American paranormal horror TV series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 is all set to get there on Netflix! Here are...
Read more
TV Series

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2: What We Know So Far and Netflix Release Date

Naveen Yadav -
The Umbrella Academy is a Netflix Original series based on the Comic Books of the Exact Same Title by creator Gerard Way. The concept...
Read more
TV Series

Queer Eye Season 5: Release date, Cast And All Update

Naveen Yadav -
Also Read:   he Order Season 2: Release Date, Cast and other update check it out now
Queer Eye is an American reality television set. It premieres on the television community Bravo. The producers of this series are Michael Williams and...
Read more
TV Series

he Order Season 2: Release Date, Cast and other update check it out now

Naveen Yadav -
The purchase Season 2 American terror web collection. It's a web dream series on Netflix. The 1st year started on Netflix on 7th March...
Read more
TV Series

VIOLET EVERGARDEN SEASON 2 DETAILS; ALSO KNOW ABOUT PLOT, CAST, TRAILER AND THE RELEASE DATE CONFIRMATION

Naveen Yadav -
Violet Evergarden is a favorite Japanese anime that is romantic-drama. It is created by Kyoto animations, and only because of its prevalence, it's also...
Read more
TV Series

Dirty Money Season 2: Cast, Release Date And Many Things

Naveen Yadav -
Dirty Cash is coming back on Netflix because of its next season following the first time.Here is we are going to discuss what we...
Read more
Entertainment

Latest Series To Watch on Netflix: March 17th, 2020

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Four new releases hit Netflix from the USA and each one is an excellent improvement to Netflix. Here we will be taking you through...
Read more
Entertainment

New Coming Netflix Project Of Every David Benioff and D. B. Weiss (D&D)

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
In 2019, after they wrapped Game of Thrones for HBO, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss signed a huge deal with Netflix to produce new...
Read more

Must Read

Test Drive And Review Of 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
I have to rethink everything I've said over the years about the word"coupe." I'm a traditionalist, and cling to the definition"a two-door hardtop car."...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Spoilers and Other Details

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
One Punch Man Season 2 introduced and it was a disappointment. After years of waiting and subsequently was nowhere close to the pub the...
Read more

Top Reasons To Buy 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
With deliveries of this all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette starting this month we know there are a whole lot of buyers out there who are...
Read more

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 4 Release Date, Cast and Plot

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The famously know American paranormal horror TV series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 is all set to get there on Netflix! Here are...
Read more

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2: What We Know So Far and Netflix Release Date

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Umbrella Academy is a Netflix Original series based on the Comic Books of the Exact Same Title by creator Gerard Way. The concept...
Read more

Queer Eye Season 5: Release date, Cast And All Update

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Queer Eye is an American reality television set. It premieres on the television community Bravo. The producers of this series are Michael Williams and...
Read more

he Order Season 2: Release Date, Cast and other update check it out now

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The purchase Season 2 American terror web collection. It's a web dream series on Netflix. The 1st year started on Netflix on 7th March...
Read more

VIOLET EVERGARDEN SEASON 2 DETAILS; ALSO KNOW ABOUT PLOT, CAST, TRAILER AND THE RELEASE DATE CONFIRMATION

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Violet Evergarden is a favorite Japanese anime that is romantic-drama. It is created by Kyoto animations, and only because of its prevalence, it's also...
Read more

Cable Girls Season 5 Part 2: Release Date, Trailer and cast

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
'Cable Girls' a Spanish period drama series that arrived on Netflix.
Also Read:   ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Part 3, release date on Netflix, cast and plot along with Trailer
The season one came on Netflix. Following that, the next landed on December 25,...
Read more

Dirty Money Season 2: Cast, Release Date And Many Things

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Dirty Cash is coming back on Netflix because of its next season following the first time.Here is we are going to discuss what we...
Read more
© World Top Trend