On My Block season 4 theory: Can Cesar kill the rest of the Core Four?

One thing About My Block is known for is its cliffhanger endings, from Ruby (played by Jason Genao) and Olivia (Ronni Hawk) being taken in season one, into the gang getting kidnapped at the end of series 2. Therefore it was no surprise to a lot of lovers when season three also ended with a massive twist that saw the four friends like never before.

Regrettably, it looks like the team has drifted apart with none of these staying friends.

Mouse is hanging out with a fresh set of girlfriends and a picture Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) gave her of the two of them is gathering dust in the corner.

Jasmine and Ruby, however, are still together two years after the events of season three, walking hand-in-hand at college.

Spooky, meanwhile, appears to have given up the gang life for good and is now using a new partner who’s pregnant with his first kid.

Cesar has taken more than his role as the leader of this Santos, now referring himself as Lil’ Spooky.

Can Cesar kill the rest of the Core Four in On My Block period 4?

Throughout the first two series, Jamal, Ruby, and Monse have done all they can to ensure Cesar stays from the gang life and is safe.With his friendship group, it appears like Cesar has turned causing problems from the Freeride neighborhood.

At the end of the series, Cesar was revealed with a broken heart tattoo on his chest which could either be a sign of his failing relationship with Monse or the way he feels about the ending of this Core Four.Either way, Cesar is now full of rage as the pioneer of the Sanchos so could he take out his anger on his former friends?you had them go through this thing where they were tasked with attempting to locate Lil’ Ricky and recognizing if they don’t find him, they were going to die.

“I believe when you’re tasked with something like this, and you step up considerably like Cesar did, that has to change you.

“When you end up seeing a dead body, that must affect you. It’s not something that is an isolated incident.

“That when you view it, you simply move on from there. So we believed that the organic evolution of the character is becoming more challenging as the season goes deeper and heavier.

He sees his brother’s trajectory, and he steps in to fill this void. So it just felt completely organic to accomplish that.”