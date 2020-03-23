Home TV Series On My Block Season 4: The Mystery Of Lil' Ricky To Be...
TV Series

On My Block Season 4: The Mystery Of Lil’ Ricky To Be Solved In Season 4?

By- Naveen Yadav
Block is a humor drama series. Jeremy Haft, Eddie Gonzalez, and Lauren Iungerich create the Sequence.

On My Block: Plot

‘My Block’ follows four high school students’ lives, also referred to as the four living. They’re Monse, Ruby, Jamal, and Cesar.

The narrative takes us through the school life’s ups and downs, including the things, pain and all the struggles they experience and find along the way. Their lifelong friendships have tested as they move into their lives that were young.

On My Block Season 4: Release Date

March 2018, the series was released on 16. The show got renewed for the second and third seasons. March 2020 season 3 On My Block aired on 11. Since then the audience and fans have been waiting for the launch of the year.

Like normal Netflix series ending that one also left us on a heart-stopping finish and a cliff hanger. But Netflix has not renewed the show for a season until now. However, not to worry Netflix waits for a month following a year release to restart a play for another season.

What’s more, is that Netflix has signed showrunner Lauren Lugerich to get a contract. This announcement was created by Brian Wright of Netflix about the offer. “We’re thrilled to keep on working with her on On My Boat and look ahead to other future projects.”

The Mystery Of Lil’ Ricky To Be Solved?

Fans of On My Block have binged through each of the episodes of season 3. Another mystery’s to be solved in the upcoming season.

The high school children must go through a tough run being attracted by the demanding part of LA. They are forced to develop ahead of their era and’re exposed to gang culture. One issue that’s to be addressed at the further season is all about Lil’ Ricky.

All this time we thought Lil’ Ricky is dead. He was known for stealing thousands of money and the cash is hidden. However, he was never captured and is believed to be dead.

Season 3 begins with Cuchillos asking the Core Four to track down Lil’ Ricky as she believes that he’s not dead and he’s still living. They start their journey. Spooky and Jamal opt to dig on his grave. Then they attempt a DNA test but discharging it would take a very long time.

They leap police records with his actual name onto the search for him. They did find a couple of matches, but none of them was that the Lil’ Ricky they were looking for this, in the long run, they ceased their hunt for Lil’ Ricky. The squad never finds Lil’ Ricky’s real individuality. The guy remains a mystery for everybody.

Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

