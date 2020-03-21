On My Block season 4 has some major Things

- Advertisement -

On My Block season, three spoilers follow

So, it’s fantastic news, the founders of On My Block have stated that the show is going to have a fourth season and together, lovers have breathed a profound sigh of relief.

Among the show’s co-creators Lauren Iungerich lately signed a deal with Netflix which bodes well for us super-fans.

A love lost or found and Cesar, mouse?

In their final scene together, we saw Monse and Cesar embracing and assuring each other that nothing would change and … everything did?

For the season’s favorite’ Will they won’t they’ power couple, the audiences need a definite response (for closure purposes) regarding if they failed or did not.

Even though these two seemed to be attracted to each other through the burning fire, the flash-forward did not indicate a continuation of hearts and affection throughout their two years. What happened? Are you currently seeing other men and women?

Ruby and jasmine are a thing?

Jasmine and Ruby, how did their romance advancement? From scarcely acquaintances in season one to fans at the end of season three: we will need to understand that the trajectory.

Throughout season three people see Ruby grappling with his confusing feelings towards Jasmine and in the flash-forward, they’re two decades strong?

Jamal and Ruby’s bromance and the lack thereof…

All the heart had a bond, however, Ruby and Jamal had a distinct friendship. At the end of season three, we see Jamal and Ruby exchange a look, but perhaps not.

Opposites in many ways, so we predict something occurred to shake their friendship at its core and these two couldn’t stay mad at one another for more than an episode or 2.

As viewers, we can take all of these plot and sub-plot endings, but what we love about On My Block is how in which the show explores raw relationships and the way these are relationships are analyzed over time. And so, it is just not enough to mention that Cesar and Monse are finite: we need the that the show has gotten hooked on for the past three seasons in season four.