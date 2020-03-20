On My Block Season 3 Theory: Why The Core 4 Broke Up (& How They Reunite)

- Advertisement -

Mouse, Cesar, Jamal, and Ruby compose the core buddies in On My Block, but season 3 revealed that the group isn’t anymore. There are a range of reasons why the group could have separated throughout On My Block’s end-time jump. It’s also safe to assume if Netflix decides to renew the coming-of-age narrative for year 4 that the group will return. To be able to better comprehend the flashforward sequence’s events, the time leap broke down to theorize what divides the four.

Cesar Picks The Santos More Than His Friends

Cesar was the last character exhibited in On My Block season 3’s flashforward sequence, but his show was among the most surprising. After fighting to get with the support of his friends, Cesar fell back in with the gang. The adolescent was a member of this gang, but he was also some kind of leader, overseeing a brutal attack. It looked like that he became indifferent to violence, although A lot has Cesar over the 2 decades.

Decline Of Ruby & Innocence Separates Jamal

Because he had been raised by Oscar, a part of the 23, emotionally, Cesar was probably ready for residing in Freeride. He dropped his innocence quite a while ago though he’s still young. His friends, however, still had a tough time when it has to do with anything gang-related. On the lookout for finding Cuchillos Oscar and, instead dead body could have been the final straw for Jamal and Ruby. After the event, they could hang out with the team. Teenagers shouldn’t need to confront kidnappings shootings, and turf wars until they enter their senior year. Ruby and Jamal may have been hit the hardest when it has to do with the injury, basically resulting in their separation as buddies.

Mouse Distances Herself From The Group While At School

Mouse desired to leave her friends behind in the conclusion of On My Block season 2 before the group has been kidnapped by Cuchillos. Because of its lack of service the team had given her, Monse shared his dismay throughout the season. She abandoned although they tried to make amends which caused her to question whether or not she needs to leave for her school. Mouse feared they will forget about her, as the group said their goodbyes however, the opposite comes true. 2 decades after, Monse had a new group of friends and the picture of the four to her bedside table was pushed to the back as though they became an afterthought.

A Tragic Event Brings The Group

Each of the center four went in different directions, but if On My Block is renewed for a year 4, the group will need to reunite. It would be tricky to envision another chapter of the story if there are four subplots. That could be the case for a new season’s beginning, but it is going to only operate if they come back together. Regrettably, the only plausible event which could induce them to put their differences apart is something.