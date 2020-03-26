OMG! The U.S. Exceeded All Countries for Highest Number Of Coronavirus Cases In The World

- Advertisement -

The U.S. Exceeded both China and Italy to the highest number of current confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday based on The New York Times, which is tracking reported deaths and cases — it comes after the nation’s deadliest day since the beginning of the pandemic, even when 223 people died Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. was 81,578, together with The New York Times reported.

The U.S. official reported a number of cases has skyrocketed because of last week, even when more coronavirus tests were made more readily available for the public.

The New York Times listed 81,285 coronavirus instances — even though the reliability of China’s self-reported death toll was questioned.

Italy now has 80,539 instances; for much of the pandemic, it had been the area hit the hardest besides China and continues to be under a strict lockdown for more than two weeks in hopes of preventing additional spread.

President Trump said the high amounts in the U.S. were”a tribute to the testing” that the U.S. is doing.

Despite its rapid spread of this coronavirus, the U.S. has observed considerably fewer deaths than other countries with similar infection numbers; while the U.S., China, and Italy hover at roughly 80,000 confirmed cases, the U.S. has only counted 1,000 deaths compared to China’s 3,287 and Italy’s 8,165.

Key background: The global coronavirus case count passed a million Thursday afternoon, marking a watershed moment in the pandemic. The milestone indicates the fast spread of this virus around the world: now each month, there were just 82,700 confirmed instances that are global — and a month before this, just under 3,000 people had tested positive.

What to watch for: Cases in the U.S. will continue to rise as coronavirus evaluations become more accessible. While New York is the eye of this storm today, recent infection rates point to New Orleans as being the next epicenter of this coronavirus pandemic.