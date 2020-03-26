Nowadays Anyone Can Snap Google Glass 2 Enterprise Edition

- Advertisement -

If you are looking to get your hands on some augmented reality goggles, Google has made the latest variant of its Google Glass available for general purchase.Costing from $999 (#765/$AU 1,475) each unit, the Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 can now be purchased at a number of the organization’s official spouses, such as CDW, Mobile Advance or SHI.This marks the first time that users will have the ability to get their hands on the device straight from a merchant, rather than having to go through one of the organization’s official”solution providers”.

As the name suggests, the Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is targeted towards business users, not for everyday consumers. The platform is developed on Android, which means developers should have the ability to produce services and new programs employing the services and APIs they use.

Rather than the original first generation of Google Glass, which cost $1,500 as it went on sale in 2014, the Enterprise Edition 2 features an upgraded camera and a more powerful processor, in addition to a USB-C connection for much more universal charging and connection.

Google states that the product has seen powerful pickup by businesses across numerous industries, such as logistics, manufacturing, field solutions, where workers can use Google Glass providing them information on their duties.

In a post, Project Lead of Google Glass, Jay Kothari, mentioned that the news would allow users to get access to this device, and perhaps pave the way towards future improvements.

