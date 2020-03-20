Nokia Handset Manufacturer Launches Global Data-Roaming Support

- Advertisement -

Nokia handset maker HMD Global quietly declared a global roaming data-only service named HMD Connect.

The SIM card comes with 1GB of bonus information, after which you cover the information you need while roaming in chunks of around 1GB, based on the nation you are in.

The service may be handled from a program that’s already available from the Play Store, but doesn’t include voice minutes or regular texting.

HMD Global ought to be a known commodity to Android fans by now, as it’s the company that now makes Nokia-branded tablets. It turns out as it has launched that the company has more ambitious aims in mind than simply selling telephones.

named HMD Connect, the support is a pay-as-you-go global roaming internet service that works in over 120 nations. The launch could not have happened at a worse moment, however, since the”hassle-free data SIM” isn’t of much use in a world that’s now preventing any unnecessary travel. Traveling between Europe and the US is stopped at this moment, and many countries have instituted travel bans of their own to fight the COVID-19 epidemic.

The coronavirus pandemic will eventually be defeated, at which point people will return to their regular routines. That’s when the HMD Connect service will come in handy.

The starter kit, which you can order online right now for $19.95 ($21.35), includes a SIM card and 1GB of information. After that first data is consumed, you’ll have the ability to order additional information beginning at $9.95 ($10.65) for 1GB, then $5 ($5.35) for every extra gigabyte of information. HMD says you’ll pay only for what you need, and you’re going to have the ability to manage it all from that the Android program or the HMD Connect website.

Before you order, however, you should check the fine print. For starters, info is only available in 14-day chunks. While HMD states you save up to 70% on roaming and you won’t need to buy a SIM, you should know that the data packages are not the same for each nation. There are 3 zones, with Zone 1 countries getting the 1GB of minimum data per period, and Zone 3 nations being stuck with just 250MB of data. Also, HMD does not specify which type of connectivity you are getting for the price. It does mention”high-speed coverage” on the website, therefore it is likely 4G LTE.

Ultimately, all these are data-only SIM cards, meaning they do not support voice calls. When there are plenty of apps that encourage calls and video calls, there’s another problem with HMD Connect: You’ll need a dual-SIM phone to use it so that you can keep your telephone number occupied. Either this or have a second device prepared.