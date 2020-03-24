Home In News No Stock Market Closure However Trading Hours Could Be Cut, Mnuchin Says
In News

No Stock Market Closure However Trading Hours Could Be Cut, Mnuchin Says

By- Alok Chand

Retail shops, restaurants, and schools across the country have gradually started closing their doors but so far, the U.S. stock market has stayed available. Just how long does that last? Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin stated that a decrease in trading hours is possible although Wall Street is dedicated to keeping markets open. Under ordinary conditions, the U.S. stock exchange opens at 9:30 am and closes at 4:00 pm EST. It is unclear what a trading day could seem like. “Everybody wants to keep it open,” he said The comments came amid a pledge to do whatever is needed concerning regulations or financing to maintain the U.S. market operating.

Markets soared on the remarks with the Dow gaining more than 1,000 points. According to New York Stock Exchange president, Stacy Cunningham, a closed down isn’t likely to. “Closing the markets wouldn’t change the underlying causes of this industry decline, would remove transparency into investor opinion, and decrease investors’ access to their money,” she said in a statement. “This could only further compound the present market pressure.”That industry anxiety has come over the last couple of weeks that have triggered four circuit breakers in the form of equity declines. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial are down roughly 30 percent from their record highs, and top economists say the nation is facing a downturn.

The Fed has played its hand by announcing a massive $700 billion quantitative easing program and reducing rates to near zero. Much of today’s trading is digital and in the event of an emergency it’s probably the markets will function near normal. The NYSE says it is”important for the markets to remain open, and also for them to function in a reasonable and orderly way.” The company says workers based on the 11 Wall Street construction who aren’t required to encourage floor trading or a limited number of construction activities, will work at home.

By chance the foreign exchange floor is forced to close then NYSE would run on a completely electronic basis based on the Exchange’s business continuity plans” which permit Designated Market Makers to run algorithmically and can facilitate new problems coming to market, but don’t encourage Floor Broker order types such as D-orders.”The last time that the New York Stock Exchange closed down was amid the effect of Hurricane Sandy 2012. There have been plenty of other sudden market shutdowns as well as dating back to 1914 and the NYSE closed for 3 weeks. Other historic moments that triggered a stock exchange closed down: a railroad strike World War II, a storm along with a presidential assassination.

Alok Chand

