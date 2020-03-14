Newest Google Chrome Feature That Make It More Attractive To All Users

Google constantly adds new features to its popular Chrome browser that makes it more appealing to both typical consumers and power users.

Google’s newest Chrome inclusion allows users to make the browser available in Guest mode by default.

You’ll be able to read the directions for turning on Chrome’s”Default to Guest mode” feature below.

It seems like every week Google brings a useful and intuitive feature to among services and its numerous apps, and this week is no different. On Wednesday, Craig Tumbleson, Chrome Support Manager, also revealed a brand-new feature that may not serve a purpose for the ordinary user but could be incredibly helpful for enterprise administrators and power users that want to turn Google’s Chrome browser to a blank slate every time it’s opened.

As of this week, Google has introduced a new feature named Default to a Guest mode for Chrome Desktop. As its name implies, this new feature will allow users to configure Chrome so that it always opens in Guest mode, which provides a stateless browsing experience in which the user can’t view or change another Chrome profile data and all the surfing history is deleted whenever the surfing session ends. Here is the education for activating the attribute.

For mac OS

Cease all running instances of Chrome.

Run your favorite Terminal application.

In the terminal, locate your Chrome program and append:

–guest

by way of example, a command may look like:

/Applications/Google\ Chrome.app/Contents/MacOS/Google\ Chrome –guest

Once complete, launch Chrome.

For Windows

Exit all running instances of Chrome.

Right-click on your”Chrome” shortcut.

Choose possessions.

At the end of your”Target:” line add the following:

chrome.exe –guest

Once complete, use the shortcut to start Chrome.

For Linux

Quit any running example of Chrome.

Run your treasured Root application.

From the terminal, locate your own Chrome application and append:

–guest

by way of instance, a command may look like:

google-chrome –guest

After complete, launch Chrome.

If you are not comfortable performing this job, do not bother trying it, as you might screw up something. That said, this is amazingly simple to do, so go for it if you would like to test out it and also have a notion of what you’re doing. The good news is that all you’ve got to do in order to deactivate”Default into Guest style” is delete whatever command-line switch you pasted into the Chrome application and open your browser. You should be logged in.

As we stated at the very best, a vast majority of Chrome users will never want or care to use this feature, but the sheer actuality that it is not just possible, but easy to accomplish, speaks to how dynamic Chrome can be.