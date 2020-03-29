New York Quarantine Would Be ‘Federal Declaration Of War’, Said By New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

- Advertisement -

After reports that President Trump had been considering an”enforceable quarantine” of this tri-state area, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stated in an interview with CNN on Saturday night that this type of tactic was of questionable legality and could amount to no greater than the usual”national announcement of war.”

“It would be chaos and mayhem,” Cuomo told CNN’s Ana Cabrera when initially asked about Trump’s proposed quarantine. “It’s completely. I really don’t think that it’s plausible. I really don’t think it’s legal.”

Cuomo said. “It is not China or Wuhan… I feel that it is not as per law” ,”A lockdown is precisely what they did in Wuhan, China,”

“I don’t want to lockdown my All boundaries, As a governor, ” he stated.

I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

President Trump had said previously on Saturday that his administration had been considering an”enforceable quarantine” of New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut to fight the coronavirus, signaling he had spoke with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo–who promptly denied he’d.

“I didn’t speak to him about any quarantine… I have not had these discussions, I do not even know what this suggests,” Cuomo said when asked about the president’s remarks during his morning press conference.

In a speech later in the day provided at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia,” Trump further afield, saying”We will be announcing that one way or the other fairly soon. This doesn’t apply to people such as truckers from beyond the New York area that are making deliveries or simply transiting through, it will not affect trade at all.”

Following Cuomo’s comments, however, Trump tweeted late on Saturday night that he won’t, in actuality, be devoting a quarantine to the tristate region –just a”strong travel advisory.”

Essential quote: “This could be a national declaration of war states,” Cuomo said, while also adding that he doubts that the President is looking to do that. “I have resisted the national government numerous occasions through the years. I don’t think it’s likely to come to this with this,” he explained.

Big number: 52,318. That is the number of verified coronavirus cases in New York, amounting to almost half of the national total (113,000) so far. Almost 30,000 cases are confirmed in NYC alone. The country has become by far and away from the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., confronting a much greater caseload than at the upcoming hardest-hit states, like New Jersey (8,825), California (4,914) and Washington (3,770). Cuomo forecasted that the apex of the pandemic of New York remains 14 to 21 days away.

Crucial Background: In his press conference earlier on Saturday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo criticized the government for making states compete with each other to buy medical supplies. Cuomo, who has repeatedly advocated for wider implementation of the Defense Production Act to mobilize more resources, said,”you can see the prices going up, literally, during the course of a day.” Ventilators originally cost approximately $25,000 per year, but because of greater competition among states attempting to outbid each other, costs have jumped to around $45,000. “On purchasing, you can’t have a scenario where 50 states are competing with each other to purchase the exact same substance –which is what is happening now,” that the New York governor said.

Tangent: Despite being under rigorous stay-at-home orders, New York is now a goal of other state administrations, such as in Rhode Island where local governments are pulling over cars with New York license plates in order to gather contact information and the National Guard are knocking on doors in coastal cities to see whether they are travelers from New York. Prior to leaving for Virginia, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ criticisms were echoed by Trump about New Yorkers. The governor ordered fliers from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut into self-isolate for two weeks, however, he also drew disapproval for maintaining beaches open throughout Spring Break and needing to enact a shelter-in-place order.