New Theory on Corona: This virus has been making humans sick for 10-15 years!

Bat, snake or pangolin (ant-eating organism) is not known from which coronavirus has come out. Scientists from all over the world are shocked and disturbed to find out from which animal the coronavirus has finally entered into humans. More than 37 thousand people have been killed due to the Coronavirus- Kovid-19. Now a new theory is coming that the coronavirus has been making humans ill for about 10-15 years before becoming so deadly. But now it has become so dangerous that life has started.

Researchers at Scripps University of California, Columbia University, University of Edinburgh, University of Sydney and Tulane University have given a theory that the coronavirus has been making humans ill for about 10-15 years. But no one died from it.

According to the Daily Mail, now this virus has become so deadly that thousands of people have become the cause of death. Researchers at all these universities claim that the most common carrier of the coronavirus is bats. Because of this, it must have entered humans.

It is also being said in this theory that during the last 10 to 15 years, the coronavirus ie Kovid-19 will spread to humans through pangolins. But the effect was less. Gradually, it mutated itself and developed barbed proteins around it.

Now this coronavirus with thorny protein, Kovid-19 is destroying the cells present in the lungs of humans. This is killing people. National Institute of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Francis Collins has said that he has given eye-opening information. Collins is not included in the team of these researchers.

Dr. Collins said that the coronavirus Kovid-19 may have been making humans ill for a decade or a half. But its effect has been less. This time it has made itself more dangerous by mutating itself. So that due to this, more and more humans are killed.

Even before this, when SARS spread in 2002–2003, the fox-like small organism civets were blamed for its virus. After that thousands of civets were killed.

These researchers claim that the coronavirus that originated from China must have been making humans ill for the last 10-15 years. But the effect was so weak that no one took it seriously. Now when it became dangerous, everyone was conscious.

The research paper of these researchers is published in the world’s famous Nature magazine. In this, his theory has been told that the Kovid-19 Coronavirus was not so dangerous for 10-15 years.

It has also been said in the theory that coming from animals to humans, going back to animals, then the virus coming back into humans went on making it extremely dangerous. Because of which today the whole world is troubled by this virus.