New Supernatural Promo Teases Episodes of the Season

By- navin yadav
The CW has launched a new promo for the final episodes of Supernatural since the series is set to return on Monday, March 16. You can check out the promo from the player below as well as the photographs for incident 15.12, titled”Galaxy Brain,” from the gallery with story by Meredith Glynn & Robert and teleplay by Robert Berens and directed by Richard Speight, Jr, the official synopsis for episode 15.12 reads:

The epic journey of the Winchester brothers comes to a close as Supernatural enters its final year. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) and also the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) have conquered creatures, demons, Heaven and Hell, and at the show’s 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean. At a valiant action, Sam and Dean’s surrogate son Jack (Alexander Calvert) destroyed his spirit to redeem his adoptive dad.

But this proved to be a deadly mistake, leading to the accidental death of Mary Winchester (Samantha Smith). The 14th season featured the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the series’s historic 300th episode.

Now, heading in their 15th period, Sam and Dean locate themselves facing a danger past anything they have ever grappled with… something they’ve at any time envisioned: God himself.

His long-running series is created by Eric Kripke (The Boys, Timeless, The House with a Clock in Its Walls) with Andrew Dabb and Robert Singer serving as co-showrunners and executive producers. Season 15 will be consisting of 20 episodes.

