Home Gaming New sensational Mobile Nubia's RedMagic 5G with 144Hz display and liquid cooling...
GamingLifestyleTechnology

New sensational Mobile Nubia’s RedMagic 5G with 144Hz display and liquid cooling : Forget the Samsung Galaxy S20

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

As it appeared using a screen that was 120Hz on the scene that the world impressed, Phone is Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series. It is the best example of a few however, technology continues to progress. Along with also a new phone has surfaced with an even greater screen.

The Nubia RedMagic 5G is a Chinese gaming phone

The Nubia RedMagic 5G is a Chinese gaming phone that boasts a 6.65-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. This may be a increase on the S20 series’ displays, but the smoothness quickly stacks up, because that is an additional 24 frames every second.

The RedMagic is planning to be a gaming phone, with the fancy display on the front along with the Snapdragon 865 CPU inside, in addition to the choice to add up to 12GB of LDDR5 RAM in combination with 256GB of storage to maintain all your matches on.

You also get a Adreno 650 GPU, 4,500 mAh of battery capacity (with around 55W charging), a refreshed liquid cooling system. That is on the back in addition to a triple-camera array and 2 built-in capacative activate buttons, with an 8MP sensor that is broad, a 64MP main detector plus a 2MP macro detector, along with a 12MP selfie camera positioned in a top bezel.

The RedMagic 5G has Snapdragon 865 chip also imbues which means that we can play online heavey games with too smoothly.

The Nubia RedMagic 5G is a Chinese gaming phone

The RedMagic 5G will go on sale and is currently available in China as of today. Prices begin at 3799 yuan ($542/#433) for a black or reddish model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, heading up to 4099 yuan ($585/#467) for the full-fat 12GB/256GB model with a red/blue gradient color strategy. You can say the refresh rate difference is minimal, but the cost difference between the RedMagic 5G and even the fundamental Galaxy S20 ($999/#799) is huge.

Also Read:   Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's "latest Feature" Is Really Only a Bug
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Gta 6 Release Date, Gameplay, and which gang war will attract gamers and What are the Crazy Fan Theories?
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

All Information about Samsung Galaxy Note 20: release date, news, leaks, price and specs and other gossips

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The flagship phones of samsung leaped forward this season with Samsung Galaxy Z Switch and all the Samsung Galaxy S20, and that could continue...
Read more
Lifestyle

How to kill coronavirus to sanitize your messy smartphone

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Sanitizing your smartphone doesn't need to be complex. Combining cleaning agents (especially sprays) with electronics can look to be a bad concept, but as...
Read more
Technology

Get YouTube dark mode, How ?

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
YouTube mode is an alternate color scheme for the movie website that swaps its usual interface that is white for shades of grey and...
Read more
Lifestyle

Price Drop at Walmart: Buy 4K TV at cheap price,deal buy a 65-inch Roku Smart TV

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Buy a big screen TV at very low price TCL TVs are tough to beat when it comes to value. Not only can they offer...
Read more
Lifestyle

All Information about Apple AirPods 3 release date, cost, specs and others Gossips

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
After the success of Apple AirPods Pro and this Apple AirPods 2, there's already talk about a rumored Apple AirPods 3. Like its predecessors, AirPods...
Read more
Lifestyle

Coronavirus Protection: Clean your phone to protect which is dirtier than you think but how ?

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Also Read:   Final Fantasy VII becoming a Dynamic Theme for PlayStation 4
Finding out how to clean your phone correctly is incredibly significant, especially right now as the book coronavirus has been spread. Washing your hands...
Read more
Lifestyle

The Google Pixel 4a is coming soon: specs, price, release date and gossip

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Even the Google Pixel 4a, Google's probably followup to last year's Pixel 3a, has some big shoes to fill. The $399 Pixel 3a was...
Read more
Lifestyle

Fight of the giant phones between iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Which Mobile large-screen flagship is good for you ?   Your choice became a lot more complicated if you're in the market for a serious telephone....
Read more
Technology

Google Maps have many hidden tricks which will be changed life

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
This program can do far more than merely provide instructions about how to reach your destination the quickest way possible, although Google Maps is...
Read more

Must Read

All Information about Samsung Galaxy Note 20: release date, news, leaks, price and specs and other gossips

Lifestyle Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The flagship phones of samsung leaped forward this season with Samsung Galaxy Z Switch and all the Samsung Galaxy S20, and that could continue...
Read more

How to kill coronavirus to sanitize your messy smartphone

Lifestyle Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Sanitizing your smartphone doesn't need to be complex. Combining cleaning agents (especially sprays) with electronics can look to be a bad concept, but as...
Read more

Make hand sanitizer at home: you’ll need some Ingredients

In News Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The demand for hand sanitizer is at an all-time high given the flu spread. Because of this, figuring out where to purchase hand sanitizer...
Read more

New sensational Mobile Nubia’s RedMagic 5G with 144Hz display and liquid cooling : Forget the Samsung Galaxy S20

Gaming Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
As it appeared using a screen that was 120Hz on the scene that the world impressed, Phone is Samsung's Galaxy S20 series. It is the best...
Read more

Get YouTube dark mode, How ?

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
YouTube mode is an alternate color scheme for the movie website that swaps its usual interface that is white for shades of grey and...
Read more

Netflix Cable Girls Season 5: Release Date, Cast And More Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Netflix's Cable Girls, or otherwise called La Chicas del Cable, premiered on 14th February 2020, with its fifth and final season. With a 7.7...
Read more

“Violet Evergreen Season 2” Release Date, Plot, Cast And Latest Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Violet Evergreen is a coming of age anime. It's founded on a novel set of the same name. It was published on 25 December...
Read more

The Order Season 2: Final Release Date, Cast, Plot And Recant Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Netflix has given its orders to rekindle the purchase. Season 2 of the Order will release in summers of 2020. The productions for this...
Read more

Price Drop at Walmart: Buy 4K TV at cheap price,deal buy a 65-inch Roku Smart TV

Lifestyle Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Buy a big screen TV at very low price
Also Read:   Coronavirus Protection: Clean your phone to protect which is dirtier than you think but how ?
TCL TVs are tough to beat when it comes to value. Not only can they offer...
Read more

All Information about Apple AirPods 3 release date, cost, specs and others Gossips

Lifestyle Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
After the success of Apple AirPods Pro and this Apple AirPods 2, there's already talk about a rumored Apple AirPods 3. Like its predecessors, AirPods...
Read more
© World Top Trend