New sensational Mobile Nubia’s RedMagic 5G with 144Hz display and liquid cooling : Forget the Samsung Galaxy S20

- Advertisement -

As it appeared using a screen that was 120Hz on the scene that the world impressed, Phone is Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series. It is the best example of a few however, technology continues to progress. Along with also a new phone has surfaced with an even greater screen.

The Nubia RedMagic 5G is a Chinese gaming phone that boasts a 6.65-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. This may be a increase on the S20 series’ displays, but the smoothness quickly stacks up, because that is an additional 24 frames every second.

The RedMagic is planning to be a gaming phone, with the fancy display on the front along with the Snapdragon 865 CPU inside, in addition to the choice to add up to 12GB of LDDR5 RAM in combination with 256GB of storage to maintain all your matches on.

You also get a Adreno 650 GPU, 4,500 mAh of battery capacity (with around 55W charging), a refreshed liquid cooling system. That is on the back in addition to a triple-camera array and 2 built-in capacative activate buttons, with an 8MP sensor that is broad, a 64MP main detector plus a 2MP macro detector, along with a 12MP selfie camera positioned in a top bezel.

The RedMagic 5G has Snapdragon 865 chip also imbues which means that we can play online heavey games with too smoothly.

The RedMagic 5G will go on sale and is currently available in China as of today. Prices begin at 3799 yuan ($542/#433) for a black or reddish model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, heading up to 4099 yuan ($585/#467) for the full-fat 12GB/256GB model with a red/blue gradient color strategy. You can say the refresh rate difference is minimal, but the cost difference between the RedMagic 5G and even the fundamental Galaxy S20 ($999/#799) is huge.