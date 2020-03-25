Home Technology New Nokia Mobiles are Listed, and You could be the best cheap...
New Nokia Mobiles are Listed, and You could be the best cheap Cellphone of 2020

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'

Alongside the new Nokia 8.3 5G, HMD Global has unveiled two new affordable phones as part of its Nokia range of handsets.

The Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 debuted alongside the above 5G phone and provide a far cheaper option to HMD Global’s top new handset.

The Nokia 5.3 is the higher-spec device of both, with a 6.55-inch HD+ display along with a resolution of 1600 x 720.

 

Nokia Mobiles

There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset inside, and you will have the choice of 3GB, 4GB or 6GB. It includes 64GB or 128GB of storage in addition to the battery.

That is some impressive spec contemplating the expensive Nokia 7.2 from 2019 was rather a bit more expensive than this particular handset.

On the rear of this Nokia 5.3 is a 13MP ultra-wide camera that operates with a 2MP macro shot and a 2MP thickness sensing sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie shot on the front of the telephone.

We don’t know exactly where you are going to have the ability to buy the Nokia 5.3 yet, but it’s coming into the UK and in Europe, it will cost $189 (about $200, #170, AU$350) with the release date set for a certain stage in April 2020.

All this looks quite impressive considering the possible low cost in markets such as the UK and the US. This could even be a contender for our cheap phone list in the year.

On the Lookout for less?

The Nokia 1.3 is among the most affordable handsets from HMD International, and it runs Android Go software. That is a version of Android 10 that is designed specifically for smartphones with specs.

HMD Global has included a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 resolution. It comes with 1GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset and 16GB of storage.

Nokia Mobiles

 

Also Read:   Significant Tech Loses Combined $1.3 Trillion in Stock Exchange Value.

It is an 8MP shooter, and about the front, you’ll find a 5MP camera. The battery is a 3000mAh mobile, and HMD Global assures us the phone will last for a day from one charge.

It’s set to cost $95 (roughly $100, #85, AU$170) and we’ll also see it land in April this year. HMD Global has confirmed it’s coming to the UK, but we do not know if it will be available in Australia or the US.

Also Read:   The iPhone 12 Could Be Postponed until November
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

