New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Postponed By Lady Gaga Due to Coronavirus issues

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'

Lady Gaga told fans in an instagram post that she’ll postpone the launch of her next album, Chromatica, stating”it just doesn’t feel right for me to launch this record with everything that is happening with this worldwide pandemic.”

Chromatica, that will be Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, was supposed to emerge on April 10.
She’ll likewise be daunted her shows in Las Vegas which were scheduled to occur from April 30 – May 11.

Lady Gaga revealed that she planned to have a secret set at Coachella, that was postponed until October.

The star still plans on holding her summer tour that kicks off in late-July in Paris; it’s in her very best interest to continue with the series, since her shows gross an average of nearly $2.8 million annually, according to Pollstar.

Big number: $39.5 million. That’s how much Lady Gaga made in 2019, landing her in the 90th spot on Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list.

Crucial quotation: “It is important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure children who depend on public schools for foods get the help they need, which we assist those financially affected by this pandemic,” she explained in her post. However, I promise that if we could go out again, I will make it SO MUCH FUN.”

Tangent: The Weeknd received some backlash a week for publishing his brand new record, that was criticized for having too much of a”celebration” vibe in a time when individuals are trapped indoors because of pandemic.

Reading: the conclusion of Gaga might be as much about business as it’s all about tone. According to a report by Quartz, Spotify watched a dip because the coronavirus disrupted peoples’ lifestyles and habits. That may spell trouble for the audio sector which was intending to cash in on the success of streaming.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Also Read:   Marvel released more footage of Black Widow in special look
Also Read:   2020 Golden Globes Awards Winners List - Did Your Favorites Win?
