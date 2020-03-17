Home TV Series Netflix's'Cable Girls' Season 5 Part 1 comes having taken over Madrid
TV Series

Netflix’s’Cable Girls’ Season 5 Part 1 comes having taken over Madrid

By- navin yadav
After a mind-blowing series one, the Dirty Money of Netflix is back for another series.
‘Cable Girls’ is a female-driven period drama that revolves around four ladies, who work as Cable Girls at the National Telephone Company at Madrid. Place in the 1920s, the show puts a spotlight on the women’s attempt to strike a balance between family, their job, and friendship, while also handling the unrest in their country. The show is the first Spanish-language original of Netflix.

This show’s first period premiered on April 28, 2017. Upon its launch, critics and the audiences lauded the series empowering well-written characters, narrative, perfect balance of humor and romance and historical accuracy with respect to set and costume design. Through the years, it spawned a total of also the first part of the year, which released in February and four full seasons.

Despite its ratings, the system has decided to pull the plug on the show. If you’re wondering about the next half of the season, continue reading because we unveil of’Cable Girls’ season 5 part two.

Cable Girls Season 5 Part 2 Release Date: When Can it Premiere?

‘Cable Girls’ season 5 part 1 release on February 14, 2020, consisting of five episodes of one hour every day.So far as part two of the final season is concerned, here’s what we understand. Netflix has not made any official announcements on the release date yet, but considering the fact that the production on the entire season is already finished, you can expect’Cable Girls’ season 5 episode 6 to launch sometime in June 2020. Each of the episodes will be available to stream on Netflix.
navin yadav

