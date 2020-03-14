Home TV Series Netflix’s Queer Eye have landed in Austin to film their sixth season
Netflix’s Queer Eye have landed in Austin to film their sixth season

By- Vikash Kumar
The fabulous five guys of Netflix’s Queer Eye have landed in Austin to film their sixth season, as announced, suitably, having an El Arroyo sign. In times like these, the pure joy that is Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, along with Bobby Berk is a sight — but the real question is, where will they eat?

In each installment of Queer Eye, wine and food expert Antoni Porowski teaches the makeover subject the best way to cook (well, sometimes, prepare) a dish. According to pure conjecture, here are a few Austin institutions we hope to see pop up during the show:

The Roosevelt Room: It’s hard to think of a better place to learn how to produce a cocktail than in the pros at this supremely stylish downtown pub — that, in fact, hosts cocktail-making classes. The very fact that co-owner Justin Lavenue was on the cover of GQ after winning Bombay Sapphire’s Most Imaginative Bartender of North America probably does not hurt.

Valentina’s Tex Mex Barbecue: Since it is Austin, there’ll unquestionably be a taco stop. While barbecue likely takes too much time and focus for a Queer Eye subject (or even a 10-minute section, for that matter), the great breakfast tacos here might be a good learning experience. Torchy’s is yet another strong possibility.

Comedor: It’s difficult to trust the filming crew could withstand a shoot in Austin’s most amazing restaurant of 2019 — for a beef, perhaps? Vixen’s Wedding is a contender in this category too.

Olamaie: Inevitably, somebody will want to learn a dish her or his European grandma made, and chef Michael Fojtasek is your Austin go-to for it. Just don’t expect him to show his famed biscuits recipe.

La Condesa: If you’re going to teach someone how to make guacamole, you might as well learn it by the experts — no sour cream.

Cheer Up Charlie’s: This laid-back, LGBTQ-friendly terrace bar, which utilizes refreshing juices and kombucha in the cocktails, and accompanying vegetarian food truck Arlo’s, Celebrate the soul of this city and the show. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Fab Five let their hair down here (except Tan, whose hair is constantly impossibly coiffed).

Wherever the Fab Five end up, we hope they allow their makeovers to maintain it a little bit weird — and like Austin.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

